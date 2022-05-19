May 19, 2022
New Rick Scott ad targets ‘incompetent and confused’ Joe Biden

A.G. Gancarski May 19, 2022

Rick Scott ad
A seven-figure spend is supporting the spot.

Sen. Rick Scott started running a second ad Thursday in which he touts his “11-point plan to rescue America” and blasts the President as unable to perform the duties of the job.

The “Our Policies” ad will have a seven-figure spend behind it, following up on another ad running that covers much of the same territory.

“You know with Joe Biden as President, all Americans have one thing in common. We all have less and everything costs more. More for gas. More for food. More for rent. We have mortgage rates rising, 401(k)’s shrinking, and a baby formula shortage,” Scott says.

“Joe Biden is incompetent, confused, and forcing us into a recession,” the Senator adds.

The Scott ad is the Senator’s latest attempt to counter-message a President who flogs him as a stand-in for the rest of the Republican Party.

President Biden has invoked what he calls Scott’s “ultra-MAGA agenda“ as a cautionary tale of how things could be worse under Republican leadership. Biden has focused on Scott’s proposals to make sure more people paid income tax, demonstrating what Scott called “skin in the game,” as well as potential reviews that could sunset programs like Medicare and Social Security.

Scott is spending money as new national polling shows him underwater in terms of popularity with everyone but the base.

According to a national survey of 2,005 registered voters from Morning Consult and POLITICO, Scott is regarded favorably by just 16% of poll respondents, with 27% disliking Scott. Another 21% had no opinion on Scott, with a full 36% having never heard of him.

Independent voters were notably sour on the Senator. Just 12% of them approved of Scott, with 29% disapproving. Men particularly were opposed to Scott, with 36% of male independent voters regarding him unfavorably, a staggering -25 with the demographic.

See the new Scott ad below.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

