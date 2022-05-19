Last Call for 5.19.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Florida’s First Couple took a two-pronged approach Thursday to combating substance abuse in the state, calling out fentanyl as a deadly development in the fight against controlled substances.

First Lady Casey DeSantis kicked off the day’s anti-drug show with a televised “The Facts. Your Future.” assembly at Tohopekaliga High School in Kissimmee. The First Lady launched “The Facts. Your Future.” in December 2019 to combat substance abuse among children, and the assembly marked the first time she took the campaign on the road.

“These drugs that these officers are seeing on the streets, they’re really scary,” the First Lady said. “The drug fentanyl, which only has to be the size of a grain of sand to be deadly, is pouring into our country and winding up in all different types of drugs. You might think you’re taking one thing, but if it’s laced with fentanyl, it could instantaneously kill you on the spot.”

Down the road in Lakeland later in the afternoon, Gov. Ron DeSantis hosted Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd and Seminole County Sheriff Dennis Lemma as he signed legislation (HB 95) increasing penalties for trafficking in controlled substances, particularly fentanyl.

“You go to look at like certain street drugs that are considered, quote, not as lethal — if this fentanyl is in it, then all of a sudden, you’re looking at something that could take your life,” DeSantis said, speaking in Lakeland on Thursday. “If you’re out there, as kids, in particular, I would just say, the last thing you want to be doing is just ingesting or using any of these foreign substances. I’m not saying it was ever anything you wanted to do but compared to where we were like in the ’60s to now, this stuff is really, really problematic.”

Lemma, who had sat on stage with Casey DeSantis hours earlier, noted the First Couple was taking a holistic approach to the opioid epidemic.

“I know that sometimes people look at police officers and sheriffs and deputies, and say, ‘Well, are they sensationalizing?’” Lemma told the First Lady. “Look at the numbers. We’ve never experienced anything like this in our history like we’re experiencing right now.”

Quote of the Day

“It’s hard — same thing’s happening in colleges of education, (enrollment is) falling off. Probably a lot because of some of the controversy and turmoil now (in education). You know what? Pay them more. Damn it, they need to be paid more.”

— Former Florida State University President John Thrasher on the declining number of prospective teachers.

Bill Day’s Latest

