Lawmakers deliver controlled substances bill to Gov. DeSantis

Legislative leaders have officially delivered Gov. Ron DeSantis a proposal to stiffen penalties on drug dealers and change other drug laws.

The measure (HB 95) would broaden a prosecutor’s ability to pursue a first-degree murder charge against a dealer if a drug overdose leads to a person’s death. However, the Republican-led Legislature agreed against decriminalizing fentanyl test strips during ping-pong negotiations over the controlled substance bill.

Under current law, a drug dealer may face the death penalty — or life in prison — if they sell a controlled substance that verifiably caused the death of a consumer. But prosecutors often struggle to convict in cases involving multiple controlled substances or alcohol.

The bill would lower the standard prosecutors must meet to levy a capital offense against a dealer. The State Attorney would only have to show the drugs were a “substantial factor” in a person’s death.

Among other items, it adds methamphetamine to Florida’s list of prosecutable controlled substances.

However, lawmakers removed some provisions during negotiations, which ended on the 60th and final regularly-scheduled day of the Legislative Session, including language that decriminalized fentanyl test strips.

During Session, six spring breakers overdosed on fentanyl-laced cocaine at a South Florida rental home, driving some lawmakers’ desire to make it legal for people to obtain strips to test for fentanyl. Currently, the test strips are considered drug paraphernalia.

Originally a pain management treatment for cancer patients, fentanyl is the leading culprit of the ongoing opioid crisis. The drug, primarily manufactured in Mexico, is up to 100 times more potent than morphine.

As the Senate considered the final proposal, Miami-Dade Democratic Sen. Jason Pizzo urged lawmakers, including Senate bill sponsor and Sanford Republican Sen. Jason Brodeur, to revisit the test strip proposal in the future. On the House side, sponsor and Longwood Republican Rep. Scott Plakon dismissed the need to decriminalize the test strips, noting he purchased some online that morning to prove it was possible.

Lawmakers also removed language modifying drug-free zones around houses of worship from 24/7, under current law, to only during services. Lighthouse Point Democratic Sen. Gary Farmer and other Senators considered the zones ineffective and harmful toward minorities.

“This is a you-know-what sandwich,” said Farmer, who voted against the bill. They took the good thing out. … You took out a valuable tool that’s going to help people not die and you kept some other bad stuff in there.”

Ultimately, the final proposal passed 84-35 in the House and 33-5 in the Senate.

The push to strengthen Florida’s drug laws comes after drug use spiked nationwide amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout the committee process, the measure faced stiff opposition from activists and criminal justice reform groups, including the ACLU of Florida and the NAACP Florida State Conference. Critics warned the proposal will likely increase the amount of death penalty cases and appeals at a time when public opinion around the issue is mixed.

Lawmakers presented the bill to DeSantis on Wednesday, hours after he suggested President Joe Biden should be an honorary member of Mexican drug cartels for his border policies. The Republican Governor has repeatedly cited fentanyl trafficking as a reason to strengthen the nation’s border enforcement.

DeSantis has until June 2 to act on the bill, which would take effect Oct. 1.