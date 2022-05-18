Gov. DeSantis: Joe Biden deserves honorary Mexican drug cartel membership

Gov. Ron DeSantis says President Joe Biden has done more to help drug cartels than anyone else.

Florida’s Republican Governor says Biden is violating his oath of office by allowing “massive numbers of people” — he estimates 2.5 million since Biden took office — to cross the border illegally.

“Those border communities are just getting killed down in southern Texas with everything coming in,” DeSantis said. “Honestly, Biden should be given an honorary membership in the Mexican drug cartels, because nobody has done more to help the cartels than Biden with his open border policies.”

The Governor’s comments come as he approaches re-election in November. It also comes as his stock as a 2024 contender continues rising despite brushing off claims that he’ll run for President.

Florida last month joined several Republican-led states in a legal challenge against Title 42, a Donald Trump-era policy allowing officials to fast-track migrant deportations and limit migrant asylum opportunities. Since the policy kicked in in March 2020, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection says 1.9 million people have been expelled from the county under Title 42, including 647,535 so far in 2022.

“When they open that, you’re going to see a major flood of people going across the southern border,” DeSantis said.

During this year’s Legislative Session, the Legislature passed a bill (SB 1808) to prevent transportation companies from doing business with Florida if the companies participate in programs to transport to Florida people who are in the country illegally. DeSantis said he would sign the bill, which would take effect immediately, in the next couple weeks.

The Governor announced the proposal in December after accusing the federal government of bringing flights to Jacksonville to relocate people he claims were in the country illegally. DeSantis and bill sponsor Sen. Aaron Bean, a Fernandina Beach Republican whose district includes part of Duval County, have said Florida is aware of 78 early-morning flights organized by the federal government carrying immigrants to Jacksonville.

Lawmakers also approved $12 million to transport undocumented immigrants out-of-state. That funding will be available to the Florida Department of Transportation from the moment DeSantis signs the budget until June 30, 2023.

“If Biden is busing illegal aliens into our state, we’re taking those buses and rerouting them to Delaware and other jurisdictions,” DeSantis said.