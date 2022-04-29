New 2024 GOP poll shows Ron DeSantis strengthening if Donald Trump doesn’t run

Yet another poll shows Gov. Ron DeSantis in pole position for the 2024 Republican nomination, assuming Donald Trump decides not to run.

The April 2022 McLaughlin & Associates poll, in the field from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, showed the Governor above 30% for the first time, with more support than runners-up Mike Pence and Donald Trump Jr. mustered.

The former President’s son showed strength in this poll with 16% support. That was good for second place. Trump Jr. has consistently performed better in this survey than most polls.

The former Vice President’s 11% support was good for third place in the 2024 hypothetical.

The only other potential candidate in the McLaughlin survey above 5% was Texas Sen. Ted Cruz. Florida Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott were niche choices among respondents, commanding 3% and 1% support, respectively.

With Trump included in the question, the dynamic shifted.

DeSantis drew 15% support, compared to the former President’s 57%. Pence drew 9% support, good for third place in that hypothetical where a crowded field of contenders ran against the popular former President in the Primary.

Other recent polls show DeSantis subordinate to Trump in the eyes of Republican voters, but performing better than the 42-point spread in the McLaughlin survey.

A survey from Echelon Insights of 377 Republican registered voters, a subset of a larger poll of 1,001 registered voters, showed that in a head-to-head battle with Trump, DeSantis would command over one-third of the vote.

Trump was still the choice of 55% of those surveyed, but DeSantis’ 34% is among his strongest national performances when matched up against the former President.

In the larger battle royal field without Trump, DeSantis carried 35% support, more than the next four potential candidates.

DeSantis drew the same level of support in another recent survey. The April 2022 Harvard/Harris Poll also showed the Governor with 35% of Republican respondents backing him if former President Trump stands down.