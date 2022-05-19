Jayer Williamson endorses Shane Abbott in HD 5 race

Adding to a list of political supporters in his run for House District 5, fundraising front-runner Shane Abbott has been endorsed by Rep. Jayer Williamson, whose House District 3 bumps up against HD 5 in Northwest Florida

“Shane Abbott is a proven conservative leader who Northwest Florida residents can trust in the State House,” Williamson said in a release from Abbott’s campaign. “From protecting the right to life, to taking a hardline stance against illegal immigration, Shane will fight to preserve our values and keep our communities safe. I look forward to working with him in the future.”

Noting the “honor” of Williamson’s endorsement, Abbott said, “Jayer is a proven conservative fighter and defender of liberty who deeply understands the values of our community.”

Abbott has been endorsed by other local notables, including Reps. Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman; Walton County Sheriff Mike Adkinson, community leader Bob Campbell; and the Florida Professional Firefighters. He has also been endorsed by the current occupant of HD 5, Rep. Brad Drake, who is term-limited after holding the seat since 2014.

Abbott is running against Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate and Marianna Republican Vance Coley for the HD 5 Republican nomination. As of April 30, Abbott has more than $310,000 on hand, triple the amount of his two opponents combined.

Securing the nomination in the Aug. 23 Primary would all but guarantee the GOP nominee the seat. The district is a Republican stronghold and is so far without a Democratic challenger. HD 5 includes Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as parts of Bay County.

A father of four, Abbott grew up in DeFuniak Springs and has strong ties to the area. He has owned and operated the Prescription Place since 2006 and opened a second location in 2015. His family also owns and operates the Firestone Tire Service Center in DeFuniak Springs.

The University of Florida graduate is also active in the community. He serves on the Northwest Florida State College Board of Trustees and is a board member of the Emerald Coast Fellowship of Christian Athletes.