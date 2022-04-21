HD 5 candidate Shane Abbott lands endorsements from Alex Andrade, Michelle Salzman

Reps. Alex Andrade and Michelle Salzman weighed in on the competitive Republican Primary for House District 5, throwing their support behind DeFuniak Springs pharmacy owner Shane Abbott.

“Shane Abbott will bring proven business experience and a strong conservative backbone to the Florida House,” said Andrade. “I trust him to stand firm in the defense of our freedoms and always fight to protect the values we share in Northwest Florida. Shane Abbott has my full endorsement for the Florida House of Representatives.”

Salzman added, “Shane Abbott is a small-business owner, community leader, family man, and a true conservative fighter. Northwest Florida can count on Shane to fight for their interests and protect their values in the State House. I am proud to offer Shane my endorsement!”

Abbott said he was honored to receive the endorsements and praised Andrade for being a “staunch defender of conservative values” and Salzman for being “a distinguished Veteran and devoted conservative activist.”

Adrade and Salzman join Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson, Ponce de Leon Mayor Shane Busby, Walton County Community leader Bob Cambell and the Florida Professional Firefighters in backing Abbott. He has also been endorsed by Rep. Brad Drake, the term-limited Republican who currently represents the district.

Abbott is one of three Republicans running for HD 5. He faces Vance Coley and Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate in the Republican Primary.

The Panhandle district covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as parts of Bay County. It is safely Republican and no Democrats have filed to run in the district this cycle.

Abbott currently leads in fundraising with more than $380,000 raised through his campaign and political committee as of March 31. Through the same date, Coley had raised about $77,000 between his campaign and political committee, adVance Northwest Florida Values. Pate has raised about $37,000.