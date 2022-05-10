Rejecting Rick Scott’s call to resign, Joe Biden says the Senator ‘has a problem’

The war of words continued Tuesday between Democratic President Joe Biden and Republican Sen. Rick Scott about Scott’s 11-point plan to rescue America.

Ahead of a speech Tuesday, Scott called for Biden to resign from office over an inability to quell inflation. Biden centered some of his speech around Scott’s proposal to expand income tax and periodically review whether entitlement programs should still exist, leading Scott to issue a call for Biden to step down.

The President dismissed the suggestion in a Q&A with White House reporters Tuesday after his remarks.

“Resign? That’s a good idea,” a smiling Biden quipped Tuesday when confronted with Scott’s call to leave office over the inflation crisis.

Asked a follow-up, Biden said “I think the man has a problem.”

Scott addressed the President’s comments on Fox News’s “Outnumbered,” saying Biden “took no responsibility” and “has no plan.”

“He was confusing. He put out no ideas,” Scott said.

Scott’s been hit from the right regarding his proposal as well. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell denounced it soon after its introduction, saying it would not be part of the Republican agenda if (or when) the GOP regains the Senate majority.

Pressed by host Harris Faulkner about Biden yoking Republicans to the Scott proposal, Scott said it “clearly is not the platform for the Republican Party.”

Scott urged the President’s resignation ahead of the speech.

“It’s simple. The most effective thing Joe Biden can do to solve the inflation crisis he created is resign. He’s the problem. Getting him out of office is a quick and easy solution,” Scott urged. “Let’s be honest here. Joe Biden is unwell. He’s unfit for office. He’s incoherent, incapacitated and confused. He doesn’t know where he is half the time. He’s incapable of leading and he’s incapable of carrying out his duties. Period.”

The President also misspoke during the speech regarding Scott’s location, erroneously saying he was from Wisconsin and not Florida.

Scott addressed that gaffe in a tweet, saying Biden was “only off by 1,000 miles.”

Independently of the television hit or the tweet, Scott invited Biden to Florida to “debate” inflation on Tuesday, as the President spoke.

“I’m glad we’re having a discussion about Joe Biden’s inflation and the impact it’s having on hardworking Americans. We know that Joe Biden can be rolled up to the podium and give a speech from a teleprompter — albeit with a notable amount of rambling incoherence. But I believe the American people deserve a real debate on this issue,” Scott urged.