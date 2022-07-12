Rick Scott says inflation is driving retirees back into workforce

Florida is considered a retirement destination, but one of its Senators says its retirees are having to get back to work in the wake of inflation, now at 8.6%.

Sen. Rick Scott, during a Senate Republican Leadership press conference in which he blocked Mitch McConnell’s face with a poster more than once, bemoaned the impact of price hikes and spikes on people who thought they had secured their post-work futures, only to see their dreams dashed.

“We are hearing stories from everybody about what’s happening in their states,” Scott contended.

“In my state, I’ve got a lot of retirees. Many of them are delaying their retirement or coming back to work because they can’t afford it right now. They can’t afford the gas, the food, the rent that’s gone up,” said Scott, the richest man in the U.S. Senate.

“You’ve got families that are going to food banks,” Scott added. “They’ve never gone to food banks before in their lives. You’ve got people taking second jobs all across our state. It’s happening in all of our states.”

Scott has taken positions against various inflationary policies since President Joe Biden took office last year, and has often personalized his attacks against Biden, who the Senator has pilloried as a “rich kid” insulated from economic realities.

“We’ve got Biden at the beach,” he complained to Fox and Friends in June. “And we’ve got people who moved to Florida to enjoy the beach going back to work. You can’t make this stuff up.

“Think about this. Biden’s a rich kid. His whole life has been paid for by your tax dollars. Has no idea how to deal with inflation, no plan to deal with inflation,” Scott complained. “All he does is blame everyone else, including Vladimir Putin, for inflation.”

Last month, Scott also slammed Biden while responding to a Producer Price Index release from the Bureau of Labor Statistics, which showed final demand prices up 10.8% year-over-year in May.

“Blame-Game Biden just doesn’t get it. All he’s offering is more inflation and less opportunity. Hardworking families cannot afford another day of Joe Biden; they deserve so much better,” Scott said.