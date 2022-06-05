Rick Scott says ‘rich kid’ Joe Biden doesn’t understand inflation

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott took questions from the Fox and Friends weekend crew Sunday, revisiting inflation with some new material to hammer the President.

Scott — the richest man in the U.S. Senate — posited that “rich kid” Joe Biden doesn’t understand inflation because he’s out of touch with the working class.

“We’ve got Biden at the beach,” he complained. “And we’ve got people who moved to Florida to enjoy the beach going back to work. You can’t make this stuff up.”

“Think about this. Biden’s a rich kid. His whole life has been paid for by your tax dollars. Has no idea how to deal with inflation, no plan to deal with inflation,” Scott complained. “All he does is blame everyone else, including Vladimir Putin, for inflation.”

Scott said that Biden has been “part of the game that has been bankrupting this county,” noting ongoing currency depreciation since the Delaware Democrat was first elected to the U.S. Senate in the 1970s.

The Senator vented about the high price of gas as well.

“I went to fill up my car yesterday. It was $100 to fill up my car yesterday. How many families can afford this?”

Scott noted many people are leaving retirement or working second jobs to make ends meet.

The Senator has hammered the inflation issue, offering a “weekly update on Biden’s inflation crisis,” with one as recent as Friday afternoon.

“President Biden and the Federal Reserve have broken their promise to the American people. Biden’s inflation crisis has continued for nearly 18 months, yet he’s done almost nothing to stop it from happening,” Scott said.

“Biden continues to lie to the American people, tell them everything is just fine, and stick his head in the sand,” the Senator added in the Friday communication from his Senate office.