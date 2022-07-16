Anna Paulina Luna joins Turning Point USA for ‘Get Out the Vote’ in Seminole

Congressional candidate Anna Paulina Luna will join conservative action group Turning Point USA this Saturday as part of their “Get Out the Vote” tour.

The “Super Saturday” event will kick-off at 10 a.m. at Seminole City Park (Shelter 2). At the event, the group will talk door knocking and “electing true conservatives,” a poster promoting the event states.

The event is the first of a series of voter outreach by Turning Point USA throughout the state of Florida. The next event is set for July 31 in Casselberry with state Rep. Anthony Sabatini. Casselberry will host another Turning Point voter outreach event Aug. 6, followed by events in Clearwater on Aug. 7, Palm Harbor on Aug. 20 and Altamonte Springs on Aug. 21.

Luna, who is running in the Republican Primary for Florida’s 13th Congressional District, will be joined at the Seminole event by conservative commentator Rogan O’Handley, a right-wing social media star known online as DC Draino.

Turning Point Action, founded by conservative activist Charlie Kirk, endorsed Luna’s congressional bid earlier this year. The organization has gained prominence nationwide for efforts to mobilize young conservatives on college campuses and in their communities.

Luna won the Republican nomination in 2020 and challenged Rep. Charlie Crist in CD 13. The Democratic incumbent beat Luna with 53% of the vote to her 47%. He’s not running this year, instead seeking to challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis. That alone raises the chance of flipping the seat from blue to red this year.

Luna, an Air Force veteran, faces a crowded Primary ballot, including former prosecutor Kevin Hayslett, Republican strategist Amanda Makki and Christine Quinn. Makki lost the Republican Primary to Luna in 2020.

The district, which has changed due to redistricting, now extends further north into traditionally red parts of Pinellas County and eliminates parts of St. Petersburg, the currently drawn district’s largest city and a Democratic stronghold. This has left one Democratic candidate — former Barack Obama administration official Eric Lynn — in the race.