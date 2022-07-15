July 15, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Tracie Davis voted for NRA-backed legislation in the House
Tracie Davis carried a double shot of drinking bills for Dirty Duval.

Jacob OglesJuly 15, 20224min0

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis tackles gender identity at Moms for Liberty summit

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Tampa Bay legislative candidates talk Jan. 6, election security

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

House candidate Jake Hoffman lives large in fast cars, traveling worldwide and pulling PPP loans

JAX BOLD 06.09.17 4
The legislation died in the Senate.

Florida Senate candidate Tracie Davis routinely calls for stricter gun control. But as a state Representative, she supported legislation backed by the National Rifle Association.

During the 2017 Legislative Session, Davis supported a bill (HB 965) passed by the House. Had the bill become law, it would have cut taxes on fingerprint services required for background checks, making obtaining a concealed carry permit cheaper.

Conservatives Byron Donalds and Ray Rodrigues carried the bill; both are Republicans who served at the time in the House with Davis and went on to higher office on pro-gun platforms.

The NRA touted the vote as a “win for gun owners” when the House took up the measure.

“Five bills of great importance to Second Amendment supporters and gun owners were on the Special Order Calendar on the House floor for the purpose of answering questions and offering amendments,” wrote Marion Hammer in a memo to members about bills advancing in the Legislature at the time.

Expect votes like this to come up as David campaigns for an open seat in Senate District 5, where she has espoused support for gun control. “There is no excuse for our gun control laws to be the way they are,” Davis tweeted after the Uvalde shooting in May.

Davis faces Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney in a Democratic Primary.

This particular legislation never made it into state statute, dying in the state Senate.

While it didn’t have the support to reach the floor in the upper chamber, the bill did earn the support of most members of the House, including many Democrats. But the list of those who voted against the bill shows the strongest voices for gun reforms had problems with the legislation.

Janet Cruz, then the House Democratic Leader and now a state Senator, voted no on the bill. So did Jared Moskowitz, the architect of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Act gun safety package passed in the wake of the Parkland shooting.

Davis’ vote to cheapen the path to gun ownership took place before the deadly school shooting in Parkland but months after another mass shooting in Florida. The Pulse shooting in 2016, where a gunman killed 49 people with an AR-15 he bought days prior after a background check, took place months before Davis’ vote.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousTampa Bay legislative candidates talk Jan. 6, election security

nextGov. DeSantis tackles gender identity at Moms for Liberty summit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories