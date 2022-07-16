John Mica endorses former staffer Rusty Roberts in CD 7

Former U.S. Rep. John Mica wants his former Chief of Staff taking over his old job. The Winter Park Republican endorsed Rusty Roberts in Florida’s 7th Congressional District.

“Things are so bad, that we need someone who can go to Washington and make a difference,” Mica said. “That’s why I am endorsing today Rusty Roberts for Congress.”

Roberts, a former Chief of Staff for both Mica and former U.S. Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen, filed in CD 7 in March. His campaign released a video of Mica voicing support alongside Roberts.

At the event, Mica laid out a case for change in Washington.

“We are fed up with soaring gas prices and rising crime on our streets,” Roberts said. “I will fight to restore energy independence and let American oil companies do what they do best, and that’s serve the American people.”

Mica was the last Republican to represent CD 7 under a different configuration. He lost the seat to its current occupant, Democratic U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, in 2016. That came after a court-ordered redistricting.

But another change to district lines makes it more likely Republicans can take the seat back in 2020. A new map signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and designed by his staff shifts the partisan make-up of the district substantially. Under new lines, about 52.1% of voters in the district supported Republican Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, compared to 46.57% who favored Democrat Joe Biden. By comparison, Biden won the prior district lines by 10 percentage points.

Murphy announced in December that she would not seek another term, already leaving the seat open in what looks to be a difficult midterm for Democrats.

Now, seven Republicans are vying for the GOP nomination. Roberts faces Erika Benfield, Brady Duke, Ted Edwards, Cory Mills, Armando Santos and Scott Sturgill in a GOP Primary, which will be decided in an Aug. 23 GOP Primary.