July 19, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Group slams Anthony Sabatini for the many votes he missed — and a few he cast

Jacob OglesJuly 19, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz endorsed as ‘champion for pandemic prevention’ for CD 23 bid

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Last Call for 7.19.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Plant City leaders endorse Laurel Lee

Absentini
“He can’t show up for you in Tallahassee. Why bother sending him to Washington?”

A political committee wants voters to hold state Rep. Anthony Sabatini responsible for his absenteeism.

“You show up for work,” reads the headline on a direct mailer. “Tell Sabatini he’s fired because he doesn’t.”

Sabatini is actually already hunting for a new job, running for Congress in Florida’s 7th Congressional District. But he’s apparently unable to escape his poor attendance record in the Florida House.

The mailer, paid for by Citizens for Better Government Accountability PAC, employs a dubious nickname — “Absentini” — in its messaging. That moniker surfaced online when Sabatini skipped a large portion of a Special Session in order to campaign out-of-state in February.

“He can’t show up for you in Tallahassee,” the mailer reads. “Why bother sending him to Washington?”

A photo shows a series of voted-on legislation during the 2021 Legislative Session.

It also highlights the fact the two-term lawmaker never passed a single bill in the Florida Legislature.

But the mailer also finds space to slam Sabatini for votes he did show up for, like when he cast a ballot in the 2012 Democratic Presidential Preference Primary; he was registered as a Democrat at the time.

“Anthony Sabatini took the time to vote for a Democrat in the 2012 presidential election, but finds showing up to work in Tallahassee too inconvenient, with 92 percent of his colleagues outperforming him,” the mailer states.

And it notes that when Sabatini has cast votes in the House, he often has sided with Democrats in fighting priorities for the Republican majority. The flyer even namedrops one of Sabatini’s most liberal colleagues, Democratic state Rep. Anna Eskamani. The mailer labels her a “socialist” but said Sabatini joined with her as he “votes against veterans, wounded warriors and military families.”

A citation points to a vote Sabatini cast against the state budget. He was the only Republican in the House to vote against the budget.

Citizens for Better Government Accountability PAC mailer
Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousLast Call for 7.19.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

nextJared Moskowitz endorsed as 'champion for pandemic prevention' for CD 23 bid

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories