Nikki Fried wants all NBC affiliates carrying her debate with Charlie Crist live

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried wants every NBC affiliate in Florida to air a debate with Primary opponent Charlie Crist.

The Agriculture Commissioner called on broadcasters in all 10 Florida media markets to carry a debate hosted by NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 in Miami. So far, only four NBC outlets in the state have publicized plans to broadcast the content. But Fried said voters in every market deserve the ability to watch the only debate between the two lead Democrats running for Governor.

“Women’s rights, civil rights and democracy are at stake, so it’s good to know which TV stations were quick to expand the reach of the debate after Charlie Crist shrank and bailed from the planned series of debates,” said Fried.

“However, many Floridians still rely on local broadcast TV to hear from the candidates, together, unfiltered and with journalists adding accountability — in English and Spanish. This is their only opportunity to do that because Charlie Crist only agreed to one debate after being shamed for refusing to debate at all. I can’t believe any of these stations would do such a disservice to viewers.”

To date, NBC 6 in Miami, WESH in Orlando, First Coast News in Jacksonville and WPTV in West Palm Beach intend to broadcast the debate live. So does Telemundo in Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando, for Spanish-language audiences.

But Fried’s campaign said WFLA in Tampa and WTWC in Tallahassee declined requests to show the debate live. The campaign said it is in conversations with NBC-2 in Fort Myers and optimistic the debate will air for English language audiences.

It’s unclear if WJGH in Panama City, WNBW in Gainesville or MyNBC in Pensacola will broadcast.

Fried, who lags Crist in most polls but received good reviews after a speech at the Leadership Blue gala, aims to reach more voters leading up to the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary. For months, Fried criticized Crist for declining to participate in debates or forums.

Crist’s campaign team in May said Crist would only do one debate, but he has attended numerous forums and spoken at events where Fried participated as well, including Leadership Blue.