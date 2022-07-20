July 20, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Nikki Fried wants all NBC affiliates carrying her debate with Charlie Crist live

Jacob OglesJuly 20, 20224min0

Related Articles

2022 - LegislativeHeadlines

Webster Barnaby blasts Elizabeth Fetterhoff as a liberal grifter in new ad

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 7.20.22

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Jared Moskowitz endorsed as ‘champion for pandemic prevention’ for CD 23 bid

Fried vs Crist
The debate will broadcast in at least four markets, including Miami.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Nikki Fried wants every NBC affiliate in Florida to air a debate with Primary opponent Charlie Crist.

The Agriculture Commissioner called on broadcasters in all 10 Florida media markets to carry a debate hosted by NBC 6 and Telemundo 51 in Miami. So far, only four NBC outlets in the state have publicized plans to broadcast the content. But Fried said voters in every market deserve the ability to watch the only debate between the two lead Democrats running for Governor.

“Women’s rights, civil rights and democracy are at stake, so it’s good to know which TV stations were quick to expand the reach of the debate after Charlie Crist shrank and bailed from the planned series of debates,” said Fried.

“However, many Floridians still rely on local broadcast TV to hear from the candidates, together, unfiltered and with journalists adding accountability — in English and Spanish. This is their only opportunity to do that because Charlie Crist only agreed to one debate after being shamed for refusing to debate at all. I can’t believe any of these stations would do such a disservice to viewers.”

To date, NBC 6 in Miami, WESH in Orlando, First Coast News in Jacksonville and WPTV in West Palm Beach intend to broadcast the debate live. So does Telemundo in Miami, West Palm Beach, Fort Myers, Tampa and Orlando, for Spanish-language audiences.

But Fried’s campaign said WFLA in Tampa and WTWC in Tallahassee declined requests to show the debate live. The campaign said it is in conversations with NBC-2 in Fort Myers and optimistic the debate will air for English language audiences.

It’s unclear if WJGH in Panama City, WNBW in Gainesville or MyNBC in Pensacola will broadcast.

Fried, who lags Crist in most polls but received good reviews after a speech at the Leadership Blue gala, aims to reach more voters leading up to the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary. For months, Fried criticized Crist for declining to participate in debates or forums.

Crist’s campaign team in May said Crist would only do one debate, but he has attended numerous forums and spoken at events where Fried participated as well, including Leadership Blue.

Post Views: 0

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousWebster Barnaby blasts Elizabeth Fetterhoff as a liberal grifter in new ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories