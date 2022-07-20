TikTok takes center stage in latest Marco Rubio ad

Social media company TikTok takes center stage in a contrast ad from the Marco Rubio re-election campaign.

“While Marco Rubio fights back against Communist China, Val Demings is dancing on TikTok,” the new spot from Team Marco contends.

The 45-second ad denotes “major security concerns” about the platform, interweaving news clips with a dubstep track in the background to underscore the gravity of Demings’ decision to “campaign on China-linked TikTok.”

“As a member of the House Homeland Security and Intelligence committees, Val Demings should know better. Every time Demings shares a TikTok, she encourages Americans to use a platform that leaves their personal information more vulnerable to China. Meanwhile, Marco Rubio has been calling for action and highlighting the serious threat to personal privacy and U.S. national security TikTok poses,” said Elizabeth Gregory, Communications Director Rubio’s campaign.

Indeed, Rubio has consistently messaged against the platform, warning that data provided by users has been subject to review in Beijing. Earlier this month, he and Democratic Sen. Mark Warner of Virginia appealed to the Federal Trade Commission to formally investigate the social media company and its parent company, ByteDance.

In a media release spotlighting the letter, Rubio’s Senate office highlighted recent media reports “that the social media platform has permitted TikTok engineers and executives in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) to repeatedly access U.S. users’ private data.”

Rubio has offered warnings about TikTok for years now, even before the Joe Biden presidency.

He and other Republican Senators wrote Donald Trump administration officials with grave concerns that “the Chinese Communist Party could use its control over TikTok to distort or manipulate conversations to sow discord among Americans and to achieve its preferred political outcomes.”

Last July, Rubio urged President Joe Biden to block TikTok completely in light of the Chinese government taking an ownership stake in the company, an “extension of the party-state.”

See the full ad below.