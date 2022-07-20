‘She can take on tough fights’: Planned Parenthood, Vote Mama back Annette Taddeo for Congress

Miami Sen. Annette Taddeo secured endorsements this week in her bid for Congress from national reproductive health nonprofit Planned Parenthood and Vote Mama, a political committee dedicated to electing Democratic mothers.

Taddeo’s campaign announced the endorsements Monday and Tuesday, respectively. They join numerous others from local, state and federal organizations, unions and elected officials, including U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, DCCC Red to Blue, Giffords PAC and the Service Employees International Union.

Taddeo, who immigrated to the U.S. from Colombia at 17, has been “a champion for reproductive health rights” and a stalwart fighter “against attacks on reproductive health care access,” said Alex McGill Johnson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood.

“As someone who grew up in a country where such access to reproductive health care did not exist and who told her story of having an ectopic pregnancy, she knows firsthand how attacks on health care could impact the health, lives, and futures of people and their families,” McGill Johnson said in a statement. “It’s time for Congress to codify reproductive health rights into law and when elected, we can count on Annette to do that.”

Vote Mama founder Liuba Grechen Shrirley said in a statement that Taddeo will work to hold Washington accountable, defend a woman’s right to choose and end gun violence.

“It’s no exaggeration — who we elect to Congress this year will determine the fate of our democracy. Now more than ever, we need to elect leaders who will fight back against dangerous, right-wing extremism and stand up for working families,” she said. “Annette has proven that she can take on tough fights.”

Taddeo is running to unseat incumbent Republican U.S. Rep. María Elvira Salazar in Florida’s 27th Congressional District. She faces two Democratic Primary opponents: Miami City Commissioner Ken Russell and grassroots candidate Angel Montalvo.

Salazar also faces a Primary challenger in Frank Polo, who also ran for CD 27 in 2020 but secured just 76 votes as a write-in candidate.

CD 27 covers a large portion of Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Coral Gables, Cutler Bay, Key Biscayne, Palmetto Bay, Pinecrest, North Bay Village, South Miami, West Miami and the unincorporated neighborhoods of Coral Terrace, Fisher Island, Glenvar Heights, Kendall, Olympia Heights, Richmond Heights, Sunset, The Crossings, Three Lakes, Westchester and Westwood Lakes.

Analyses of the district, as redrawn by Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration, show it being safer than before for Republicans but still the most closely divided congressional district in Florida.

It’s also 74% Hispanic, the highest percentage for the voting-age population anywhere in the state.

The Primary Election is on Aug. 23, followed by the General Election on Nov. 8.