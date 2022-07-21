Spectrum launches gigabit broadband, other services in Pasco County

Spectrum has brought its internet, TV and other services to Pasco County, with services now available to about 600 homes and businesses.

The services — which also include mobile and voice — are based on the company’s newly constructed fiber-optic network in Dade City.

The buildout is part of the company’s nearly $5 billion investment in unserved rural communities. That total includes $1.2 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s RDOF auction.

“Through RDOF, Spectrum is making a multiyear investment to extend gigabit broadband networks to unserved communities across America,” said Craig Loden, Vice President of Construction leading Spectrum’s Florida RDOF expansions.

“Our commitment is making it possible to deliver the high-value broadband, mobile, TV and voice services now available in Dade City. We are providing superior connectivity to local residents and small businesses at highly competitive prices, backed by an organization committed to craftsmanship and service.”

Dade City and Pasco internet service offerings include Spectrum Internet Gig, which offers download speeds of up to one gigabit. The company is also offering packages with 300 Mbps and 500 Mbps download speeds. Spectrum Business Internet is offered at 300 Mbps, 600 Mbps and 1 Gbps.

“I want to be sure that all of my constituents have access to 21st-century broadband access, enabling them to harness the potential power that these capabilities offer,” said U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis. “Being left behind is not an option. Thank you to Charter for expanding its high-speed network in rural, unserved parts of Florida.”

Sen. Danny Burgess added, “I’ve been a longtime advocate of bridging the digital divide in Florida’s rural communities and sponsored legislation to expand broadband access in our state. Charter’s network expansion will connect families to high-speed, reliable internet so they can work and learn, access critical services, and have high-tech opportunities from the comfort of home.”

More information on when the service will roll out to other homes and businesses in the area is available on spectrumruralexpansion.com. Information on Spectrum service plans and offerings is available at spectrum.com.