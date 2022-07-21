Last Call for 7.21.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will square off tonight in the only debate ahead of the Aug. 23 Democratic Primary for Governor.

Those living in the Miami, Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and West Palm Beach areas will have an easy time catching it — they just need to tune in to NBC at 7 p.m.

Those living elsewhere will be able to use one of several streaming options. The English-language stream will be available on NBC 6’s website, mobile app, Amazon Fire app and Apple TV app. It will also be available on Peacock, the Roku Channel and Samsung TV at 9 p.m. The Spanish-language version will stream on Telemundo’s apps.

Those looking to watch the debate with others can also find a watch party. Crist’s campaign has a page set up for those looking to find a watch party in their neck of the woods.

Non-Democrats may find some entertainment value in the broadcast — earlier today, the Republican Governors Association said it expects this debate to be an “ugly” one.

“It doesn’t really make much difference whether Democrats nominate Pelosi puppet Charlie Crist or desperate extremist Nikki Fried to oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis because Floridians are fired up and ready to keep him in the Governor’s office for four more years,” said RGA spokesperson Joanna Rodriguez.

“Gov. DeSantis has done a tremendous job growing Florida’s economy, protecting parents’ rights to be involved in their child’s education, and ensuring the safety of every Floridian — making the Sunshine State one of the best places to live, work, and raise a family. “

Evening Reads

—“Joe Biden tests positive for COVID-19, has ‘very mild symptoms’” via Zeke Miller, Chris Megerian and Josh Boak of The Associated Press

—“Biden had received a second booster. Here’s why it wasn’t enough to prevent infection.” via Apoorva Mandavilli of The New York Times

—“Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis set to speak at different Florida events amid growing rivalry” via Zac Anderson of the Tallahassee Democrat

—“Independent pro-DeSantis group’s study finds moderate Republicans souring on Trump online” via Alex Roarty of the Miami Herald

—“Lis Smith says the path to trouncing DeSantis is straight through right-wing media” via Joe Hagan of Vanity Fair

—“Ten special-interest tax breaks from DeSantis’ first term as Florida Governor” via Jason Garcia of Seeking Rents

—“Poll: Floridians split on limiting offensive speech on social media” via Kelly Hayes of Florida Politics

—“Election 2022: Grim Reaper, Aramis Ayala among Democrats running for Florida Attorney General” via Jeffrey Schweers of the Orlando Sentinel

—“Miami-Dade rejects sex ed textbooks over concerns it violates ‘Don’t Say Gay’” via Andrew Atterbury of POLITICO Florida

—“Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick has nearly $1.7 million for re-election to CD 20” via Anne Geggis of Florida Politics

—“‘I had a bad gut feeling.’ Stoneman Douglas victim’s brother describes encounter with gunman after mass shooting” via Rafael Olmeda and Natalia Garcia of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel

Quote of the Day

“That this defense could possibly be used on this day — when the families of murdered children in my district are sitting in court — makes my blood boil. Was a gun-free zone responsible for their deaths? No. It was a murderer with access to a weapon of war.”

— U.S. Rep. Ted Deutch, during a debate on legislation to ban military-style assault weapons.

Bill Day’s Latest

