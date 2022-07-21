Florida doctors endorse Shane Abbott in HD 5 race

The Florida Medical Association (FMA) PAC is endorsing House District 5 candidate Shane Abbott.

“The FMA PAC is proud to endorse Shane Abbott for the Florida House,” said FMA PAC President Jason Goldman. “As a valuable member of the health care team, Shane has a unique understanding of the health care system and the complexities of the issues we face as physicians. We look forward to working with him to address these issues and help take care of the patients of our state.”

Since 1974 The FMA PAC has raised money to vet and support candidates it believes will advocate for the medical profession. Abbott owns a pharmacy.

“As someone who has been on the frontlines of healthcare in our area for more than 20 years, I have a proven record of working closely with physicians and patients to deliver quality, affordable healthcare to the community,” Abbott said. “I am proud to have the support of the Florida Medical Association and look forward to a continued collaboration in removing barriers to better access and quality care.”

The DeFuniak Springs Republican filed to run in February 2021 to succeed term-limited Republican Rep. Brad Drake in HD 5. Last month St. Pete Polls showed Abbott with a substantial lead over Republican candidates Clint Pate and Vance Coley at 26%.

While Abbott was endorsed by the Florida Fraternal Order of Police District 1, Coley was endorsed by the Florida Police Benevolent Association.

According to campaign finance records, the first two weeks of July Abbott raised over $12,000, with $1,000 contributions from a handful of PACs, including The Doctors Company Florida, NextEra Energy and Committee of Florida Agents among others.

During that period Abbott’s campaign spent more than $18,000, with $8,737 going to the Virginia-based political media firm SRCP Media Inc.

After redistricting, HD 5 covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties as well as parts of Calhoun. Because no Democrat or third-party candidates qualified for the race, all voters in the area will be able to vote in the Aug. 23 Republican Primary Election.