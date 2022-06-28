‘Dedication to serving his community’: Fraternal Order of Police endorses Shane Abbott for HD 5

Republican business owner Shane Abbott’s campaign for state office has picked up an endorsement from a local chapter of the world’s largest police union.

In a brief press release, the Florida Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), District 1, threw its support behind Abbott’s bid for House District 5.

“The Office of House of Representatives is extremely important to the men and women of public safety,” FOP President Steve Zona wrote. “Great leadership lends to a prosperous and safe local community.

“The Florida State Lodge Fraternal Order of Police, representing more than 24,000 law enforcement officers and the favorable recommendation of the men and women of the Fraternal Order of Police District 1, proudly announce our endorsement of Shane Abbott for (HD 5).

“The Fraternal Order of Police have entrusted their faith in his dedication to his community and the officers that have protected the citizens of Florida.

“We believe that his dedication to serving his community will inspire others to lead our community to safety and prosperity. We look forward to working with him on the issues that (affect) public safety in Florida.”

Abbott responded to the endorsement on Twitter. He said he was “honored” to receive support from the FOP and added, “You count on me to always back the blue.”

The co-owner of pharmacy and automotive service businesses in DeFuniak Springs, Abbott filed for the race to succeed term-limited HD 5 Rep. Brad Drake back in February 2021. Post-redistricting, HD 5 covers Holmes, Jackson, Walton and Washington counties, as well as part of Bay County.

The district is safely Republican. No Democrats or independent candidates filed to run there this cycle.

Abbott faces two opponents in the GOP Primary: Jackson County Commissioner Clint Pate and Vance Coley of Marianna, a project manager for a civil engineering firm who collected an endorsement from the Police Benevolent Association in April.

The Primary Election is Aug. 23.

Last updated on June 28, 2022