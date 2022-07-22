July 22, 2022
‘A proven fighter’: PAC backing veterans, military families endorses Ben Sorensen for Congress
Image via BenSorensenConsulting.com.

Ben Sorensen
‘I am confident Ben’s military training will guide him while he fights for our democratic values in Washington, D.C.’

Taking the Hill PAC, a Pennsylvania-based organization focused on electing veteran and military family member candidates, is backing active U.S. Navy Lieutenant and Fort Lauderdale Vice Mayor Ben Sorensen’s bid for Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

Sorensen’s campaign shared word Friday of the new endorsement, which joins nearly 20 others from local elected officials, organizations and community leaders.

“Ben Sorensen is a proven fighter who Democrats can count on to work for them — not Ron DeSantis,” said Taking the Hill PAC founder Patrick Murphy, a former Congressman who served as Army Under Secretary under President Barack Obama.

“We need more members of the House of Representatives who have firsthand military experience to help protect Americans from threats — both foreign and domestic. I am confident Ben’s military training will guide him while he fights for our democratic values in Washington, D.C.”

A lifelong Democrat, Sorensen has served for nearly 15 years in the U.S. Navy Reserve. He now works at U.S. Southern Command in Doral, where he builds strategic intelligence, military, and economic partnerships with South and Central American allies.

In private life, Sorensen is president of the leadership, sales and executive training company Sorensen Consulting and vice president of Davie-based leadership development and training firm Optimum Associates.

He vowed to apply the discipline and resolve he honed in the Navy to fight for voting rights, women’s reproductive rights, choice and equality, and gun control reform.

“I will bring the same tenacity and military focus with me when I’m elected to Congress to fight for my constituents,” he said in a statement. “I look forward to your vote.”

Current and former local officials endorsing Sorensen include Margate Vice Mayor Anthony Caggiano, Tamarac Vice Mayor Mike Gelin, Wilton Manors Commissioner Chris Caputo, Fort Lauderdale Commissioner Steve Glassman, Oakland Park Commissioner Mitch Rosenwald, Hollywood Commissioners Kevin Biederman and Caryl Shuham, former Dania Beach Mayor Bobbie Grace and former Wilton Manors Commissioner Julia Carson.

Sorensen has also received nods from the International Union of Painters and Allied Trade, Village Sentry, Fort Lauderdale Professional Firefighters, Pastor Gregory Hardy of Mount Zion AME Church of Oakland, Alcee Hastings II, Dorsey Miller and community activists Carvelle Estriplet, Robert Hadley and Elijah Manley.

He faces five Primary opponents: former Anti-Defamation League leader Hava Holzhauer, perennial candidate Allen Ellison, former Central Florida Development Corporation Board member Mike Trout, entrepreneur Michaelangelo Hamilton and Broward County Commissioner Jared Moskowitz, who leads the field in funds and endorsements.

The winner of that contest will face the victor of a Republican Primary with Palm Beach County Republican Committeeman Joe Budd, retired chiropractor Steve Chess, lawyer Christy McLaughlin, candidate Myles Perrone, lawyer Jim Pruden, insurance broker Darlene Swaffer, Centennial Management Corp. President Lewis Swezy and lawyer Ira Weinstein.

No-party candidates Mark Napier and Christine Scott are also running.

The General Election is Nov. 8.

Jesse Scheckner

Jesse Scheckner has covered South Florida with a focus on Miami-Dade County since 2012. His work has been recognized by the Hearst Foundation, Society of Professional Journalists, Florida Society of News Editors, Florida MMA Awards and Miami New Times. Email him at [email protected] and follow him on Twitter @JesseScheckner.

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 22, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    Ron DeDumbDumb raped a dead woman in Iraq. Vote for this guy…and vote for Crist.

