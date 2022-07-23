Longtime political adviser, tax expert David Zachem dies at 79

David Zachem, a versatile property appraiser, tax analyst and Republican consultant who sustained decades-long close friendships on both sides of the aisle, died July 19 of a heart ailment, his family said. He was 79.

Though never reticent to share his opinions, sometimes bluntly, he sought to help politicians he believed in, including longshots. Zachem chaired the Florida presidential campaign of television evangelist Pat Robertson in 1988. Before that, he worked on Ronald Reagan’s presidential runs and played a leading role in the U.S. Senate campaign of Larry Pressler, part of a burgeoning movement now known by its most visible organization, the Christian Coalition of America.

Zachem was also known to lend a hand to select Democrats, including Florida state Sen. Darryl Rouson, who he regarded as a man of faith.

“I considered him an adviser extraordinaire,” Rouson said. “We were on different sides of the fence many times, policywise, but he never let that get in the way of a friendship or a good relationship. He approached politics with spice and a little humor.”

A student of United States history, he identified strongly with the struggle for freedom and oppressive rule, especially communism.

“Dave cared deeply for his country and his community, and was willing to roll up his sleeves and work for the causes he believed in,” said former St. Petersburg Mayor Rick Baker.

He carried that big-picture template into his work with the Boy Scouts, vigorously helping Troop 294 on everything from regular meetings to going on camping trips with them. He tried to practice the Scout Law, the 12 attributes of which begin with “trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind…”

A resilience and a teasing wit buoyed his friendhships.

“He loved long-running jokes,” said Jonathan Zachem, his son, a former Eagle Scout who later became the Florida Secretary of Business and Professional Regulation. “Some punch lines lasted a long time. I could tell him years later and he would just laugh.”

The companionship of good friends and family numbered among his father’s greatest joys, said Jonathan, who now heads a Tallahassee law firm specializing in licensed and regulated industries.

David Jonathan Zachem was born Aug. 28, 1942, the son of a cement finisher. He grew up partly in Kentucky, but then the family moved to South Florida. Zachem attended Stranahan High School in Fort Lauderdale, where he was on the swim team and also worked in his father’s concrete business.

After graduating he attended the University of Florida, dropping out when his father died in an attempt to save the business. He later graduated from Florida Atlantic University. After learning the real estate business in South Florida, he moved to St. Petersburg in 1984. In 1988, Zachem worked on two significant campaigns, Robertson’s presidential bid and the successful campaign for Jim Smith as Pinellas County Property Appraiser.

“He was really helpful in bringing the faith of evangelicals into the Republican fold in Florida,” said political consultant Barry Edwards.

He also worked as Smith’s second-in-command for a few years, then started his own business as a tax consultant. To his sons, he preached flexibility and openness to people who have different views.

That legacy lives on in a time of historic political division. “A lot of people seem to feel like, ‘If you’re not on my side, then you’re my enemy, and if you do things a certain way, then I can’t be around you,” Jonathan Zachem said. “He just couldn’t understand that. He learned very quickly that if you didn’t make friends on the other side and respect people, you’d never get anything done.”

Zachem is survived by sons Jonathan Zachem and his wife, Betty; and Steven Zachem and his wife, Andrea; a sister, Rebecca Zachem Toahty; and six grandchildren. The family is planning a memorial service for 1 p.m. Aug. 6, at a location to be determined.