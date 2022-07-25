July 25, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Reggie Gaffney goes negative on Tracie Davis in SD 5 race
Tracie Davis still lags behind Reggie Gaffney in fundraising.

A.G. GancarskiJuly 25, 20223min1

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Gov. DeSantis’ Office rejects Fox Biz anchor’s ‘moronacy’ attack

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Gov. DeSantis warns Floridians against ‘kleptocratic scheme’ allowing U.S. investment in Cuba

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Anna Eskamani backs Maxwell Frost in CD 10

Davis Gaffney
A vote for the budget in 2017 resurfaces in 2022.

Rep. Tracie Davis has branded herself as the “true Democrat” in her Senate Primary battle with Jacksonville City Councilman Reggie Gaffney, but new television and mail from Gaffney’s political committee suggests otherwise.

“Tracie Davis thinks Florida can’t afford Medicaid. Floridians who need health care can’t afford Tracie Davis,” reads the address label side of the mail piece sent in recent days.

The claim on the flip side: Davis “voted to cut $550 million from the state budget,” when she cast a “yes” vote for the Rick Scott budget that imposed said cuts. 

That budget included appropriations projects that benefited local communities, including the J.P. Small baseball park, an appropriation that Davis advanced. Davis got a “bad for Floridians” rating from one progressive group for voting for the budget, but got a “B” overall that year from them.

Gaffney is backing this up with television since July 21, with a voiceover saying “nobody knows” why she cast the vote and didn’t care that the cuts were “devastating.” That ad closes with a call to “thank Gaffney for standing up for seniors,” calling him the “real Democrat.”

Davis has yet to go fully negative on Gaffney in a mail piece yet, but we expect that is coming soon.

Meanwhile, Gaffney has been spending heavily. The week from July 2 through July 9 saw his political committee spend nearly $147,000, with the vast majority of that spend going toward TV and radio advertising. He has roughly $175,000 to spend at this writing between his campaign account and his committee. Davis has roughly $250,000 unspent yet and she, unlike Gaffney, has not been on television this cycle.

The Primary will likely decide the overall winner in this race for what is an open seat to replace term-limited Audrey Gibson. Republican Binod Kumar filed and closed the Primary, though the district leans Democratic.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousFeds sue poultry producers, alleging unfair worker practices

nextTallahassee candidates slam $27M Doak funding

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 25, 2022 at 1:38 pm

    Vote RED for hardcore grifters, liars, and filthy right wing propaganda pushers.
    Vote RED for capitalist crooks like Rick Scott.
    Vote RED for machines replacing humans and humans becoming slaves.
    Vote RED for far right terrorists

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Once again, Florida Politics is the most-read news outlet among state lawmakers
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more