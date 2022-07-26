Personnel note: Jessica Clasby named Palm Beach County Director for Florida Sugar Cane League

The Florida Sugar Cane League has promoted Jessica Clasby to serve as the organization’s Palm Beach County Director.

Clasby moves up after joining the League in 2018 as a senior director of public relations. She earned a bachelor’s in organizational management and a master’s in leadership, both from Palm Beach Atlantic University.

“Since coming to the Florida Sugar Cane League, Jessica has demonstrated a tremendous passion for local farming and an excitement for educating members of the public about sugarcane and vegetable farming in South Florida, and for this reason, she is a natural fit to lead our community outreach team,” said Ryan Weston, Chief Executive Officer of the Florida Sugar Cane League.

“With our farmers set to begin another harvest this fall, we look forward to continuing our public engagement efforts with Jessica at the helm.”

According to a release on the promotion, Clasby’s new role will see her manage “all of the league’s regional outreach efforts, public education and tours of the South Florida farming region.”

Clasby also recently joined the South Florida Fair board of directors. The South Florida Fair also connects several different parts of South Florida’s agriculture community.

Prior to joining the League, Clasby founded the Jessica Clasby Boutique in 2016. She also served as an association/foundation manager at the Executive Women of the Palm Beaches Foundation, according to her LinkedIn.

She currently serves as president of the Palm Beach Atlantic University Alumni Association Board, vice president of Palm Beach County Farm Bureau and vice president for St. Mary’s Medical Center Foundation.

The League was founded in 1864 by George Wedgworth of Wedgworth Farms. The organization represents various parts of the sugarcane industry — such as growers, processors and employers.

The League has offices in Washington and South Florida and represents Florida Crystals, U.S. Sugar, Sugar Cane Growers Cooperative of Florida, Rio Grande Valley Sugar Growers, Domino Sugar and C&H sugar.