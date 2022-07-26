July 26, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Lincoln Project exposes Matt Gaetz’s ‘secret’ in new Panhandle ad buy

A.G. GancarskiJuly 26, 20223min1

Related Articles

Foreign AffairsHeadlines

Ashley Moody urges restrictions on Chinese property buys in Florida

HeadlinesSouth Florida

AFSCME Florida endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

2022Headlines

‘Pick people you would hire’: Rick Scott likens down-ballot races to job interviews

Gaetz secret
'As we say in the South, that boy wasn’t raised right.'

The Lincoln Project is gunning for U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz, running an ad in Florida’s 1st Congressional District spotlighting recent controversial comments about abortion.

The new buy leads off with a comment Gaetz made during the Turning Point Action Summit last weekend. The Panhandle Republican said that “the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions.”

“Matt Gaetz is one of the biggest tools in Congress and a standout among the weirdest and most ridiculous members of the MAGA mutant parade,” said Rick Wilson, The Lincoln Project co-founder. “As we say in the South, that boy wasn’t raised right.”

As would be expected, the balance of the ad twists the knife into Gaetz, with a tribute to “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia” where the ad uses the sitcom’s incidental music and its penchant for title tags. This “episode” is called “Matt has a secret.”

A narrator poses the question: “Matt, you seem like a guy that enjoys spending time with a woman. So why are you so angry at them? Are you mad because you have to pay for sex? Allegedly.”

Gaetz from there offers some more objectionable quotes.

“Why would someone impregnate you,” he asked, “if you look like a thumb?”

The ad includes several more jabs at Gaetz, mixed in with footage of the Republican Congressman calling women overweight and suggesting they “mix in a salad,” before closing with the female narrator making a joke about Gaetz’s manhood, which apparently is the “secret” of the ad.

The Lincoln Project has come after Gaetz before, of course, including in the wake of the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

Branded” and “This is your coup” saw the former Republicans at the Lincoln Project subject Gaetz and other MAGA-style Republicans to the withering scrutiny that has become their trademark.

See the full ad below.

Post Views: 0

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

VIEW ALL POSTS

previous'Pick people you would hire': Rick Scott likens down-ballot races to job interviews

nextAFSCME Florida endorses Kevin Marino Cabrera for Miami-Dade County Commission

One comment

  • Joe Corsin

    July 26, 2022 at 9:52 am

    Matt Gaetz is a grifter voted in by the rural stupid. God save us from these far right maniacs, Trump terrorists, unhinged regressives.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories