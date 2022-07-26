‘Pick people you would hire’: Rick Scott likens down-ballot races to job interviews

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is urging voters to see themselves as the ultimate hiring manager when selecting candidates.

“How many people in the House or the Senate would you hire to work at your business? If you wouldn’t hire them, then why are you voting for them? It’s as simple as that,” Scott said.

“Let’s start electing people we would hire,” Scott continued. “Because guess what? We’re giving them a lot of power over our lives.”

Scott, the National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair for the 2022 cycle, extended his analysis from federal races to down-ballot battles on the local level.

“These School Board races, Sheriff races, State Attorney races: These are important,” Scott added. “We have to get really active in these races from now on. As we saw during the pandemic, every elected official can impact your lives.”

“We never gave these people power to make our kids mask and mandate vaccines and shut down everything,” he said. “Did we vote for that stuff? I didn’t think we did.”

The Senator made the comments during a Tuesday morning interview with News Talk 101 of Panama City. They accord with remarks he has been pushing for months, especially regarding School Board contests.

Back in January, Scott told radio host Hugh Hewitt that School Boards would be critical to what he expected to be a wave election this year for the GOP.

The Senator predicted “unbelievable turnover” on School Boards, with parents rising against “incompetent” incumbents.

“It was always hard to raise money, to get people active in School Board races. Not now,” Scott affirmed. “All across this country, people are saying, ‘Those people have impacted my kid’s future and I’m not going to let these incompetent people controlled by the teachers’ unions run my kid’s life and ruin my ability to get my kids a good education.’”

Scott isn’t the only Republican predicting School Board races will be culture war battlegrounds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to use critical race theory and “mandatory masking” as litmus tests in traditionally nonpartisan School Board races. DeSantis and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist have each endorsed candidates already throughout the state, in what is a proxy battle ahead of a potential November showdown between the current Governor and the previous occupant of the office.