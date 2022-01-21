January 21, 2022
Rick Scott expects ‘unbelievable turnover’ on school boards in 2022
Image via AP.

A.G. Gancarski

Rick Scott 2.5.21
'It was always hard to raise money, to get people active in school board races. Not now.'

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott is holding to his prediction that 2022 will be a Republican wave election, and that school boards will change in the wake.

“It was always hard to raise money, to get people active in school board races. Not now,” Scott affirmed. “All across this country, people are saying, ‘Those people have impacted my kid’s future and I’m not going to let these incompetent people controlled by the teachers’ unions run my kid’s life and ruin my ability to get my kids a good education.'”

Scott, during a Friday appearance on the Hugh Hewitt Show, forecast “unbelievable turnover” on school boards, with parents rising up against “incompetent” incumbents.

“I think one of the reasons that we’re going to win is that parents are going to be involved in these school board races,” Scott told Hewitt, saying that conditions have never been more favorable for a conservative takeover of the local panels.

“Every parent knows that the future is their kids’ education,” Scott said, predicting that this momentum would give Republicans victories up and down the ballot.

Scott expects cultural backlash to prevail, as he has said before.

“Parents are fed up with these school boards telling them that your kid’s oppressed or your kid’s an oppressor. That is so crazy,” Scott said in December on the Brian Kilmeade Show.

Scott isn’t the only Republican predicting that school board races will be culture war battlegrounds.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to use critical race theory and “mandatory masking” as litmus tests in traditionally nonpartisan school board races.

On a June episode of “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” DeSantis vowed to turn his “political apparatus” against school board candidates who oppose his educational reforms.

“Local elections matter. We are going to get the Florida political apparatus involved so we can make sure there’s not a single school board member who supports critical race theory,” DeSantis said.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has been a correspondent for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. In 2018, he was a finalist for an Association of Alternative Newsweeklies "best political column." He can be reached at [email protected]

