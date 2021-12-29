Rick Scott forecasts ‘unbelievable’ school board changes in 2022

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott continues to project optimism about the electoral climate for Republicans, forecasting an “unbelievable” shift in school boards in 2022.

During an interview Wednesday morning on Fox News Radio’s Brian Kilmeade Show, the Senator said there would be an “unbelievable number of school board changes this next year.”

Scott expects cultural backlash to prevail.

“Because parents are fed up with these school boards telling them that your kid’s oppressed or your kid’s an oppressor. That is so crazy,” Scott added.

Scott, the chairman of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, closed out 2021 trumpeting much of the same message he has all year, an expectation that critical race theory can be used to mobilize November voters.

“We’ve got to talk about it. But I’ll tell you one thing, it’s going to change. It’s going to change school boards all across this country,” Scott said in July on the Hugh Hewitt Show on the Salem Radio Network.

Scott added that he expects young conservatives to carry the argument.

“I gave a speech to Turning Point USA, 4,000 national college kids. They are revved up to make sure they get better school board members. That’s where that’s going to get fixed,” Scott added.

Scott offered a Senate resolution expressing opposition to critical race theory, an umbrella phrase covering the legal argument that structural racism continues to have institutional consequences.

“The far-left wants Americans to believe that our nation is inherently racist and bad. They want to discredit the values America was founded on. They’re wrong. We can’t stand by and allow ’woke’ liberals to divide our nation,” Scott said when he filed the resolution.

Florida students have been prohibited from learning about critical race theory, and Scott’s successor as Governor likewise promises it will be a wedge issue next year.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has vowed to use critical race theory and “mandatory masking” as litmus tests in traditionally nonpartisan school board races.

On a June episode of “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino,” DeSantis vowed to turn his “political apparatus” against school board candidates who oppose his educational reforms.

“Local elections matter. We are going to get the Florida political apparatus involved so we can make sure there’s not a single school board member who supports critical race theory,” DeSantis said.