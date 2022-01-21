Ron DeSantis cashes in on Dr. Fauci ‘flip flops’

The re-election campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to traffic topical merchandise, with their latest offering being a pair of flip flops to “commemorate” the work of Dr. Anthony Fauci.

The campaign sent out an email Friday morning touting the merch just hours after DeSantis again refused to say whether he’d gotten a booster shot for COVID-19, but implied that he had not.

The Governor has made Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Adviser to President Joe Biden, a frequent target in both fundraising appeals and press conference messages. But this latest product offering takes those critiques to a new level.

“So, to commemorate all the flip flopping from Dr. Fauci, we’re launching exclusive Freedom Over Fauci Flip Flops, only available on the Team DeSantis storefront. After 600+ days of ineffective lockdowns and mandates, 3 things are certain with Fauci: He flips. He flops. He fails,” the ad copy proclaims.

Fauci has been a recurrent topic for DeSantis. A previous fundraising email from late December lamented, not for the first time, the doctor’s high profile in the media.

“Fauci doesn’t care about doing what’s right or using even basic common sense. He’s too caught up in TV interviews, magazine covers and the adulation and acceptance from elitists that he’s likely craved his entire life,” the Governor wrote in an email entitled “Permanent Faucism.”

Fauci has served as a punching bag during at least one prior surge of COVID-19, and the Governor’s team found a merchandise opportunity there as well. When the delta variant strained hospital capacity in Florida this summer, DeSantis’ political committee released merchandise lampooning Fauci, including “Don’t Fauci My Florida” beer koozies and T-shirts.

Even as the Governor continues to fundraise off Fauci, bolstering his more than $70 million cash on hand for re-election, key appointees are making even more strident cases against Fauci.

Florida’s Surgeon General blasted the Joe Biden administration Wednesday in the wake of its proposal to distribute 400 million masks, saying the Biden White House and specifically Dr. Fauci “dehumanized” people regarding COVID-19 mitigation and mask mandates.

Dr. Joe Ladapo appeared on Tucker Carlson Tonight, where he made the comments.

Asked about the effect of mask requirements on children, Ladapo pivoted to a larger indictment of national policy in critiques of this “bizarre period” of the pandemic.

“Tucker, you’re totally sharing one of the saddest parts of this pandemic in terms of policy at the national level, including with people like Dr. Fauci,” Ladapo shared. “They basically dehumanized the U.S. population, the people that live in this country.”