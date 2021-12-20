Omicron doesn’t stop Ron DeSantis from cashing in on Dr. Fauci hate

The omicron variant of COVID-19 is beginning to take hold in Florida amid 18,000 total cases in the last week, and Gov. Ron DeSantis is taking action using the latest surge to fundraise against familiar target: Dr. Anthony Fauci.

An email to supporters from his campaign, entitled “Permanent Faucism,” offers the latest in a seemingly endless series of meditations about Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the Chief Medical Advisor to President Joe Biden.

DeSantis took aim at Fauci’s latest comment, suggesting mask mandates on airlines may well be permanent.

“Dr. Fauci is at it again, folks. He took to national TV — where he spends most of his time — to pledge support for a permanent mask mandate for air travel. What started as ’15 days to slow the spread’ has now descended into permanent Faucism,” DeSantis asserted.

“Fauci doesn’t care about doing what’s right or using even basic common sense. He’s too caught up in TV interviews, magazine covers, and the adulation and acceptance from elitists that he’s likely craved his entire life,” the Governor added.

There may be some irony in those words. DeSantis uniquely owes his political rise to television, with Fox News primetime shows and an endorsement from Donald Trump being key factors in his Republican nomination for Governor in 2018.

But DeSantis has fixated on celebrity treatment of the octogenarian Fauci for months now.

“And then, obviously, he does so many interviews that it was pretty clear to me that after a short time that this was about himself and his own image,” DeSantis snarked on the Ingraham Angle this spring. “For me, you look at that magazine cover where he’s lounging by the pool with the sunglasses on, you know, right in the midst of a pandemic. It was almost like a ‘let them eat cake’ moment for all the people who were chafing under his lockdowns, and yet he seemed to be having the time of his life.”

“To elevate anybody like that is problematic,” DeSantis advised. “But particularly when you have somebody who’s going out and literally doing every interview under the sun. He ended up contradicting himself. He was indulging hypotheticals.”

“He ended up doing political commentary sometimes,” DeSantis lamented, “because the media wanted to use Fauci to attack people like me and other Republicans.”

Fauci has served as a useful punching bag during at least one prior surge of COVID-19. When the delta variant strained hospital capacity in Florida this summer, DeSantis’ political committee released merchandise lampooning Fauci, including “Don’t Fauci My Florida” beer koozies and T-shirts.