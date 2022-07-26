Toby Overdorf: Florida businesses, manufacturers need Congress to move quickly, decisively to provide semiconductors and microchips

Florida manufacturers have been on the front lines providing consumers with needed goods and supplies. Florida has been open for business and exporting commodities across the country — and worldwide. Under the leadership of Gov. Ron DeSantis and my colleagues in the Florida House of Representatives, Florida’s manufacturing industry is leading the way in restoring our economy as we continue to deal with global shortages, inflation, infrastructure issues and supply chain interruptions.

We have all seen and experienced manufacturers’ vital role in advancing the economy.

As an environmental consultant, a longtime Treasure Coast business owner, and past president of the Palm City Chamber of Commerce, I have worked with small startup companies, mid-size private companies, and Fortune 500 corporations. Manufacturers in Florida and across the nation are struggling in the form of strains on our global supply chain. They are facing delays for critical inputs in manufacturing industries.

The good news is we do things the right way in Florida.

During this past Legislative Session, I am proud to say we took action with manufacturing-friendly legislation. While Florida gets things right, this is not always the case in Washington D.C. Because of our efforts, I encourage the Florida congressional delegation to follow the lead of the United States Senate and vote yes on the slimmed-down version of the U.S. Innovation and Competition Act passed this week. The bill could send as much as $52 billion in chip subsidies and tax credits to increase competitiveness with China.

The CHIPS Act makes significant investments in domestic semiconductor production. This legislation would bring down some rising consumer electronic costs. Additionally, the legislation will create well-paying manufacturing jobs and promote America’s global competitiveness.

This legislation will make a difference for manufacturers in Florida. It will create funding to safeguard our domestic supply chain’s resiliency and support our energy security.

This is an opportunity for leaders in Congress to make a difference in the battle to address inflation.

As a member of the Florida House Regulatory Reform Subcommittee, I know the importance of semiconductors and microchips to manufacturers. Semiconductors are silicon-based microchips inserted into many products we use daily, including smartphones, automobiles, and medical equipment. Semiconductors play a critical role in the operation of bank ATMs, trains, the internet, and other parts of social infrastructure, such as the medical network used for veterans’ care. These critical inputs are vital to advancing innovation and the technologies of tomorrow, designed to improve the quality of life here in Florida and across the country.

Currently, the United States Congress has an opportunity to pass critical legislation to help bring back some of the vital semiconductor manufacturing, secure our global supply chains, and support Florida manufacturers to be more competitive globally. Businesses across Florida count on quick, decisive, and bipartisan action from our leaders in Washington.

I urge the Florida congressional delegation to take the Senate position, meet this challenge, and pass the China competition bill.

Investing in domestic semiconductor manufacturing and securing our supply chains are vital to protecting manufacturers, creating jobs, and generating future economic growth here in Florida.

___

Rep. Toby Overdorf represents Florida House District 83.