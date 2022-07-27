Joe Henderson: Larry Arnn has Gov. DeSantis’ ear, and that should scare everyone

The Florida Department of Education issued a report addressing what it called Critical Teacher Shortage Areas for the upcoming school year.

The state identified “substantial proportions” of teachers leading classes they aren’t certified to teach. The areas include English, math, general and physical science, reading, English as a second language, and exceptional student education.

That doesn’t look good, especially with classes returning soon across Florida.

But don’t worry. Larry Arnn has a plan to help fix all this.

Arnn is the president of Hillsdale College in Michigan, a small Christian, uber-conservative, liberal-bashing, and politically connected institution.

Arnn has become the education whisperer to Governors across multiple states, including Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis and Arnn have become besties, and the Governor has repeatedly praised Hillsdale’s approach to education.

“How many places, other than Hillsdale, are actually standing for truth, excellence, and to produce people who will be leaders?” DeSantis said during a speech.

So, pay attention to this next quote. It comes from Arnn, secretly recorded during a talk he gave in Tennessee.

“Here’s a key thing that we’re going to try to do,” Arnn said, as reported by News5 Nashville. “We are going to try to demonstrate that you don’t have to be an expert to educate a child because basically anybody can do it.”

That’s his plan.

But wait, he wasn’t finished.

Arnn also said modern education is based on “enslavement” and that teachers “feel entitled” to manipulate children.

“You will see how education destroys generations of people. It’s devastating. It’s like the plague,” he said.

Let that sink in. The President of a college said education is like the plague.

And this guy has DeSantis’ ear.

So, if anybody can teach, Florida should have no problem filling its classrooms, right? Open the doors and let the recruits come thundering in and take whatever jobs they want.

Why would anyone have to prove they know the subject they’re trying to teach?

Hey, Arnn says, “basically anybody can do it,” so there is no need to bother with all that certification stuff. I’m sure those currently resisting the temptation to leave the profession are second-guessing all that required extra training they took beyond their regular college degree.

Heck, just wing it, or, when in doubt, show a video.

I wonder how the Governor would have felt if “basically anybody” taught his law classes at Harvard?

Teachers across Florida should be incensed by Arnn’s comments. Their value is under attack by people who have no inkling how hard and important their job really is. There’s a critical shortage for the upcoming school year because thousands of teachers throughout the state can’t take this garbage anymore.

Tallahassee has turned teaching into a modern-day Hunger Games. Lawmakers ban books, bully teachers and try to stack school board races with right-wing ideologues. Teaching is a noble profession, but not in the state’s eyes.

DeSantis loves to pepper his speeches on education with words like “wokeness” and “indoctrination.”

And he’s gambling that his head-nodding hear-no-evil crowd will believe anything he says. He might win that battle, but Florida’s teachers and students will be the losers.