Doug Broxson boasts conservative bona fides, targets ‘woke liberals’ in new ad

Sen. Doug Broxson promises to continue standing alongside Gov. Ron DeSantis against “woke liberals” in his latest re-election ad.

The ad, titled “Winning,” touts his victories in Northwest Florida’s Senate District 1, emphasizing his adherence to limited government and conservative values ahead of his Primary, slated for Aug. 23. The 30-second clip lists general victories like cutting taxes and fighting for school choice as well as lowering tolls on Garcon Point Bridge.

“Broxson is running for re-election to stand with Gov. DeSantis against Joe Biden and Washington’s woke liberals to protect Florida and our constitutional freedom,” according to the ad.

In an email, the Broxson campaign said the Gulf Breeze Republican’s message reflects his belief in limited government, free enterprise, excellence in education and conservative values.

“He knows that the simple principles of hard work and commitment to family and community are what built this great nation. But almost every day seems to bring more news of their erosion at the hands of liberal politicians and activists,” according to the campaign. “Doug Broxson believes we must fight back to restore a culture of life, civility and common sense.”

Broxson, who has been in the Florida Senate since 2016, faces a challenge from Republican John Mills. Mills has criticized Broxson for voting in favor of raising the age to purchase a firearm to 21 and instituting red flag laws as part of legislation following the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018. However, Mills’ campaign is mostly self-funded, having only raised $800 from contributors as of last week.

Whoever wins the Republican Primary will face Democrat Charlie Nichols in the Nov. 8 General Election. Nichols has only raised $100 from one donor and invested $100 of his own cash.

Senate District 1, which covers Escambia County, Santa Rosa County and northern Okaloosa County, is a safe seat for Republicans. Broxson won re-election in 2020 by more than 30 points, and the newly redistricted seat would have voted for former President Donald Trump by nearly the same margin.

Broxson previously served in the Florida House from 2010 to 2016.