August 4, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

When will the Hernando School Board start getting it right?

Peter SchorschAugust 4, 20223min0

Related Articles

2022Headlines

Poll: Charlie Crist maintains dominating lead over Nikki Fried in Fla. Democratic Primary

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Joe Henderson: Andrew Warren learns the cost of defying Ron DeSantis

HeadlinesTampa Bay

‘Serial killers’ identified in 40-year unsolved Tampa murders

Hernando County School Board
They keep starting fights and losing.

What is going on with the Hernando County School Board? Can they get anything right politically?

The latest is a judge ruling against the School Board over its zeal to place a sales tax referendum on the November 2022 ballot for schools. The referendum would extend the current half-cent school sales tax beyond 2025.

The conservative County Commission, which has the final say on when local referenda go on the ballot, wanted to delay the tax question to 2024.

The County Commission argued 2024 made more sense because that’s closer to when the sales tax expires in 2025.

Not to mention, perhaps we won’t be in the middle of historic inflation by then.

It seems the judge agreed.

This comes on the heels of a dustup between the School Board and state Senator-to-be Blaise Ingoglia over sexually explicit books in school libraries.

Ingoglia has been very critical of the School Board for allowing the books in school libraries.

After Ingoglia alerted parents to the existence of the books, Superintendent John Stratton was forced to admit in a July 22 letter that “several books containing mature content were found in a few of our schools.”

Fighting with the County Commission and state Rep-to-be Jeff Holcomb over raising taxes. Fighting with Ingoglia over inappropriate books. And losing on all fronts.

When will the Hernando County School Board start getting it right?

Post Views: 0

Peter Schorsch

Peter Schorsch is the President of Extensive Enterprises and is the publisher of some of Florida’s most influential new media websites, including Florida Politics and Sunburn, the morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics. Schorsch is also the publisher of INFLUENCE Magazine. For several years, Peter's blog was ranked by the Washington Post as the best state-based blog in Florida. In addition to his publishing efforts, Peter is a political consultant to several of the state’s largest governmental affairs and public relations firms. Peter lives in St. Petersburg with his wife, Michelle, and their daughter, Ella.

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPoll: Charlie Crist maintains dominating lead over Nikki Fried in Fla. Democratic Primary

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Andrew Warren’s suspension draws Democrats’ denunciations
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more