August 5, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Attack ad hits Lauren Book because she ‘hates’ Republicans, prompting colleagues to rally to Book’s side

Anne GeggisAugust 5, 20225min2

Related Articles

HeadlinesInfluence

Florida Board of Medicine takes aim at treatments for transgender youths

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

PAC pours $692K into TV to support Maxwell Frost in CD 10

2022 - CongressionalHeadlines

Judge tosses Rebekah Jones from CD 1 race

Lauren Book Barbara Sharief art
The ad prompted two of the Senate Democratic Leader's colleagues to hit back at Barbara Sharief's camp.

Attack ads have been whizzing back and forth in the state’s most hard-fought Democratic Senate Primary as Barbara Sharief attempts to challenge Senate Democratic Leader Lauren Book.

Now, the latest radio attack ad against Book has rallied Book’s legislative colleagues to hit back at Sharief’s camp.

The ad is aimed at angering Republican voters, using audio from Book describing Gov. Ron DeSantis as “a tyrannical dictator.”

“Lauren Book wants Republicans to vote for her even though she hates them,” the narrator says as the ad wraps up.

Since there’s no Republican running in the district, it’s an open Primary, so Republicans and voters of any political affiliation will get to weigh in on the contest.

But using selective audio clips from Book’s public utterances infuriated the side that Sharief would be joining if she won the election.

“Leader Lauren Book’s record as a proven champion for democratic values, working families, and standing up to Ron DeSantis and his radical Republican-lite cronies is something to be celebrated — not shamefully attacked,” said Democratic Rep. Michele Rayner of St. Petersburg.

Democratic Sen. Tina Polsky, who’s running for re-election in a district that straddles Broward and Palm Beach counties called the ad, “a shameful choice.”

“Barbara Sharief has chosen to align herself with Ron DeSantis and the Republicans by running against our incumbent Democratic Leader,” she said.

The advertisement was heard on WIOD, which also has the shows of conservative pundits such as Sean Hannity and Glenn Beck on its schedule.

For anyone who knows how Tallahassee works, the quotes used in the ad are of the “no kidding” variety.

“It is my job as the Democratic Leader to bring back Democrats to Tallahassee — that’s number one,” Book says after the narrator introduces her. The introduction says, “This is how Lauren Book talks about Republicans.”

Another ad heaped scorn on Book’s high-dollar wedding and how much Book is paid through her nonprofit Lauren’s Kids. A spot from Book prompted Sharief to file a lawsuit, as it raises questions about medical billing fraud cases that Sharief settled.

The newly drawn Senate District 35 sits in the southwest quarter of Broward County. It’s one of the biggest sources of Democratic voters in the state, according to Matt Isbell, an election data analyst at MCI Maps.

Post Views: 0

Anne Geggis

Anne Geggis is a South Florida journalist who began her career in Vermont and has worked at the Sun-Sentinel, the Daytona Beach News-Journal and the Gainesville Sun covering government issues, health and education. She was a member of the Sun-Sentinel team that won the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Parkland high school shooting. You can reach her on Twitter @AnneBoca or by emailing [email protected]

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousPAC pours $692K into TV to support Maxwell Frost in CD 10

nextFlorida Board of Medicine takes aim at treatments for transgender youths

2 comments

  • Elliott Offen

    August 5, 2022 at 6:23 pm

    Who doesn’t hate Republicans accept for the rich and the stupid people who are brainwashed by right wing propaganda. Stupid people softened up for maximum grifting by Republicans and their rich over lords. Thanks to the GOP, there will be various forms of slavery within 20 years. During Trump, entry level hotel workers in North Florida were making the equivalent of $6 an hour back in 1997. No one was making such a low wage back then. Meanwhile the hogs were just raking in the cash. No retirement, no medical plans that aren’t a ripoff, low wages, poor working conditions…GOP doesn’t give a damn. Just keep shoveling money to the rich until people are in rags.

    Reply

  • Just a comment

    August 5, 2022 at 7:32 pm

    Sounds like she doesn’t want to be bumped by the employer.
    Lauren is looking for that short term job opportunity.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories
Charlie Crist’s campaign says it raised $2.3M in July
This is default text for notification bar
Learn more