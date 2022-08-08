How to vote early in Florida’s Primary Election

Leaving work and enduring long lines can be an issue for many Floridians on the Aug. 23 Primary Election. That’s why many opt for early or mail-in voting.

Early voting for the Primary Election will take place between Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at local polling places. During that time there must be eight hours to vote early, but no more than 12 hours. Early voters can vote at any polling place in their county.

To be eligible to vote, one must be a legal citizen of the United States and state of Florida. One also needs to be a legal resident of their county. A convicted felon may not vote until they have their rights restored.

Voters will need to bring their Florida driver’s license or Florida identification card with the issue date and a signature. Voters will also need to provide the last four digits of their Social Security number.

Drop boxes, now called secure ballot intake stations, will be on site at polling places.

Voters can also vote early by mail. Aug. 13 is the deadline to request a mail-in ballot. To do so, one must send signed writing to their Supervisor of Elections Office. One can also request a ballot by phone or in person at their Supervisor of Elections Office.

To obtain a mail-in ballot, a voter must provide their name, date of birth, address and a Florida driver’s license or another form of identification, as well as their signature.

According to the Division of Elections website, the deadline to request a mail-in ballot is by 5 p.m. 10 days before the election. A Supervisor of Elections must mail out the ballot within two business days of the request. The deadline for Elections Supervisors to mail out ballots is eight days before the election.

The deadline for an Elections Supervisor to receive a mail-in ballot is by 7 p.m. on Election Day.

For more information on early voting, voters can visit their Supervisor of Elections Office.