August 8, 2022
Broward Health’s top doctor now heads the Florida Medical Association

image003 (1)
Dr. Lenchus began his health care career as a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Florida.

The Chief Medical Officer for Broward Health Medical Center and Ft. Lauderdale osteopathic physician Dr. Joshua Lenchus is the new leader of the Florida Medical Association.

Lenchus was installed as the 146th President of the FMA on Aug. 6 during the board’s annual convention in Orlando.

Lenchus began his health care career as a pharmacist after graduating from the University of Florida. He worked as a pharmacist for three years before enrolling in the Nova Southeastern University College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2000. After completing an internal medicine residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami. Lenchus worked as a hospitalist for the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine.

“As a practicing physician and an experienced organized medicine leader, Dr. Lenchus is well prepared to represent the FMA’s advocacy efforts on behalf of Florida’s physicians and their patients,” said FMA CEO Chris Clark. “We look forward to Dr. Lenchus’ leadership over the next year as the FMA continues helping our members practice medicine throughout the Sunshine State.”

In 2018, Lenchus was named Chief Medical Officer at Broward Health Medical Center, the flagship facility in the North Broward Hospital District System, which operates as Broward Health. Lenchus now serves as the Chief Medical Officer for the entire Broward Health system.

Lenchus is a member of the FMA Political Action Committee. He also has been an FMA Executive Committee member since 2014. He also is the past President of the Florida Osteopathic Medical Association and the Past President of the Miami-Dade County Osteopathic Medical Society.

According to the news release the FMA represents more than 25,000 members on issues of legislation and regulatory affairs, medical economics and education, public health, and ethical and legal issues. The association advocates for physicians and their patients to promote public health, ensure the highest standards of medical practice, and to enhance the quality and availability of health care in the Sunshine State.

Dr. Lenchus and his wife, Deborah, have four children: Isaac, Aaron, Samuel, and Hannah.

In addition to Lenchus a handful of other physicians ascended through the ranks and into the FMA Executive Committee. They are:

Jason Goldman, an internal medicine doctor from Coral Springs, was named President-Elect.

Lisa Cosgrove,  a pediatric physician from Jacksonville, was named Vice President.

Charles Chase, an anesthesiologist from Winter Park, was named Treasurer.

Ashley Norse,  an emergency medicine physician from Jacksonville, was named Speaker.

Mark Rubenstein, who practices physical medicine and rehabilitation in Jupiter, was named Vice Speaker.

Alma Littles, a family medicine physician in Tallahassee, was named Secretary.

Douglas Murphy, Jr., an obstetrician/gynecologist from Ocala, was named Immediate Past President.

Christine Jordan Sexton

Tallahassee-based health care reporter who focuses on health care policy and the politics behind it. Medicaid, health insurance, workers’ compensation, and business and professional regulation are just a few of the things that keep me busy.

