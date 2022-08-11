August 11, 2022
PodcastsLobby Firm RankingsInfluence Magazine
   

Riverview man pleads guilty to pushing police in Capitol riot
Florida was overrepresented in the Jan. 6 riots.

Associated PressAugust 11, 20223min1

Related Articles

Culture WarsHeadlines

Marco Rubio blasts academics who met with Joe Biden as ‘snobs’

Emails & OpinionsHeadlines

Sunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.22

2022Headlines

State Hispanic Chamber of Commerce endorses 28 Primary candidates for Florida Legislature

riot
Matthew Council faces up to 16 years in prison.

A Florida man pleaded guilty Wednesday to attacking police officers while storming the U.S. Capitol during the January 2021 insurrection.

Matthew Council, 50, of Riverview, pleaded guilty in District of Columbia federal court to one felony count of assaulting, resisting or impeding law enforcement officers, one felony count of interfering with a law enforcement officer during a civil disorder and four misdemeanor offenses, according to court records.

He faces up to 16 years in prison at a scheduled Nov. 1 sentencing hearing.

Council was arrested at the Capitol during the riot.

According to court documents, Council joined with others objecting to Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory over then-President Donald Trump. A mob attacked the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying election results for Biden over the Republican Trump, authorities said. Five people died in the violence.

According to the criminal complaint, Council and others gathered illegally at the west side of the Capitol. A police officer sprayed him with a chemical irritant, but he continued up the stairs to the Northwest Plaza, officials said. As police were struggling to keep the mob outside, Council entered the Parliamentarian Door. Prosecutors said Council barged into a line of Capitol Police officers, trying to push them back and create an opening for others to get through.

Since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 860 people have been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, officials said. More than 260 people have been charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

___

Republished with permission of The Associated Press.

Post Views: 0

Associated Press

VIEW ALL POSTS

previousSome 40 years ago, Florida elected its first woman to U.S. Senate. Will Val Demings be the second?

nextSunburn — The morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics — 8.11.22

One comment

  • Elliott Offen

    August 11, 2022 at 8:11 am

    Florida backwoods neanderthals are responsible for much terrorism. Elect Charlie Crist to rain hell down upon Florida rednecks and crooks. Let’s make Florida civilized again. Annihilate the terrorist militias.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

#FlaPol

Florida Politics is a statewide, new media platform covering campaigns, elections, government, policy, and lobbying in Florida. This platform and all of its content are owned by Extensive Enterprises Media.

Publisher: Peter Schorsch @PeterSchorschFL

Contributors & reporters: Phil Ammann, Renzo Downey, Roseanne Dunkelberger, A.G. Gancarski, Anne Geggis, Kelly Hayes, Joe Henderson, Ryan Nicol, Jacob Ogles, Scott Powers, Gray Rohrer, Aimee Sachs, Jesse Scheckner, Christine Sexton, Andrew Wilson, and Mike Wright.

Email: [email protected]
Twitter: @PeterSchorschFL
Phone: (727) 642-3162
Address: 204 37th Avenue North #182
St. Petersburg, Florida 33704

Sign up for Sunburn

Categories