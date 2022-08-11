August 11, 2022
Most voters believe Donald Trump broke law in office, new poll shows
Protesters stand in front of Trump Tower in New York, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Image via AP.

About half of voters support the raid on the ex-President's Mar-a-Lago estate.

Most voters believe Donald Trump broke the law as President, and about half support an FBI search of his Florida estate. That’s according to a Morning Consult poll published by POLITICO.

The poll, conducted on Aug. 10, gauged public opinion on the raid of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate. Predictably, voters’ opinions diverged widely based on political partisanship, with 84% of Democrats approving of the FBI search, and 72% of Republicans opposed.

But of note, 47% of independents sided with the FBI on the action, compared to just 33% who said they were opposed.

In total, 49% of voters said they strongly or somewhat approved of executing the search warrant on the Trump estate, and 37% said they strongly or somewhat disapproved. The remaining 13% said they did not know or have an opinion on the raid. Pollsters report a 2 percentage point margin of error.

About 41% said they considered the actions of the FBI an “abuse of power that should be investigated,” and another 6% believe it’s an abuse, but not one that rises to the level of a probe. About 40% of voters do not consider the search to be an abuse of power.

Notably, a far greater number of respondents believe Trump committed crimes in office than those who believe allegations deserve to be investigated.

About 58% of respondents believe the Mar-a-Lago resident broke the law while he served as President, with 42% saying “yes, definitely.” Just 31% believe he didn’t commit any crimes, and most of those who feel that way are Republicans.

Around 60% of Republicans say he likely didn’t break any laws, with 23% saying “probably not” and 37% saying “definitely not.” Less than 5% of Democrats believe Trump to be in the clear, while 74% believe he “definitely” broke the law.

When independent voters were asked their thoughts, about 59% think Trump is most likely a criminal. About 40% say he “definitely” committed a crime and 19% say he probably did. Just 12% say he “definitely” did not, and 13% said he “probably” didn’t.

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ's Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida's most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights.

