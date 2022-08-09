Mar-a-Lago FBI raid outrages state Republican pols, dubbed ‘3rd World’ move

The historic spectacle of the FBI raiding the former President’s instantly recognizable Palm Beach estate lit Twitter on fire Monday night with outraged Republicans venting about the news.

State Republicans argued the raid is an example of the federal government being weaponized against the administration’s opponents. Others said the FBI must quickly explain the decision.

The state’s Democratic pols, meanwhile, were quick to remind the Twitterverse that Donald Trump shouldn’t be surprised to find law enforcement at his door.

Still, Republican U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio went on something of a Tweetstorm, evoking the political upheaval in his parent’s native country, Cuba.

“Using government power to persecute political opponents is something we have seen many times from 3rd world Marxist dictatorships. But never before in America,” Rubio said.

He also bashed the Senate’s recently passed legislation that increases the IRS workforce.

“After todays (sic) raid on Mar A Lago what do you think the left plans to use those 87,000 new IRS agents for?”

And Rubio also questioned the federal government’s priorities. “The FBI isn’t doing anything about the groups vandalizing Catholic Churches, firebombing Pro-Life groups or threatening Supreme Court justices. But they find time to raid Mar A Lago,” he asserted

The state’s junior Senator was a good deal more measured in his response. But U.S. Sen. Rick Scott was making basically the same point as Rubio.

“The FBI’s raid of Mar-A-Lago is incredibly concerning, especially given the (Joe) Biden admin’s history of going after parents and other political opponents. This is 3rd World country stuff. We need answers NOW. This FBI must explain what they were doing today & why.”

Gov. Ron DeSantis was also pessimistic about the historic event. And he gave the Biden administration a new noun descriptor.

“The raid of MAL is another escalation in the weaponization of federal agencies against the Regime’s political opponents, while people like Hunter Biden get treated with kid gloves,” DeSantis tweeted. “Now the Regime is getting another 87K IRS agents to wield against its adversaries? Banana Republic.”

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried, who’s competing for the right to unseat DeSantis come November, retweeted his take with an ample helping of scorn.

“Your tweet is another escalation of your pathetic loyalty to an insurrectionist over country and the rule of law,” she said.

Democratic state Rep. Carlos G. Smith followed a similar form, retweeting DeSantis’ take. The Governor’s reaction says a lot more about DeSantis than the actual raid, Smith argued.

“DeSantis weaponized nearly every state agency and department against LGBTQ Floridians,” Smith tweeted. “The parents + families of transgender youth are quite literally fleeing Florida to escape persecution from his REGIME. Pure projection from an authoritarian leader and master propagandist.”

Democrat Charlie Crist, also a candidate for Governor, took aim at DeSantis’ response to the raid in an emailed response pointing out that no one is above the law.

“Governor DeSantis’s knee-jerk partisan response to this law enforcement action proves yet again he is more interested in playing politics than seeking justice or the rule of law,” Crist’s statement said.

On Twitter, Crist called DeSantis’ reaction an attack on the FBI.

“Ron DeSantis attacks law enforcement for legally raiding Mar-a-Lago while he’s yet to say anything about the heinous Nazis in our state who’ve been rallying in support of him,” Crist tweeted. “Also, attacking a private company, Disney, for free speech is about as “banana republic” as it gets.”

The raid had Republican congressional candidate Anna Pauline Luna afraid and immune to the focus of the Jan. 6 hearings.

“The FBI had no reason to raid the home of President Trump,” she tweeted. “We live in dangerous times when the justice System is failing. What happened to President Trump should have NEVER happened and this event brings great dishonor on those in the FBI that still believe in our constitution.”