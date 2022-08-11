Teachers’ unions put Jared Moskowitz at the head of his class

Jared Moskowitz is tops in his class for his bid for a congressional seat representing South Florida. The major teachers’ unions for the state and the country have endorsed his campaign to succeed Rep. Ted Deutch.

Rhe National Education Association, the Florida Education Association, and the American Federation of Teachers. are endorsing Moskowitz. These nods follow the support he’s received from local teachers’ unions in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District — the Broward Teachers Union and Palm Beach Classroom Teachers Association.

Moskowitz, in a prepared statement, said he’s proud to receive the trust and support of these educators as the best candidate to represent the district that spans from Boca Raton to coastal Fort Lauderdale and takes in the western Broward County suburbs.

He’s the front-runner in a six-way Primary contest that also includes Fort Lauderdale City Commissioner Ben Sorensen, former Anti-Defamation League Florida Regional Director Hava Holzhauer, perennial candidate Allen Ellison, entrepreneur Michaelangelo Hamilton and Central Florida Community Development Corporation Board member Mike Trout.

“Congress has much work to do when it comes to public education,” Moskowitz’s Thursday statement read. “We must address massive teacher shortages, outdated curriculum standards, school safety, and opportunity gaps for students. I look forward to working on these issues and more in Washington.”

Meanwhile, Moskowitz’s closest competitor in the money race for CD 20 highlighted a slew of endorsements from veteran’s groups. Sorenson, who serves as a Lieutenant Commander in the U.S. Navy Reserve, received nods from the Democratic Veterans Caucus of Florida, With Honor Fund and VoteVets PAC.

Moskowitz’s campaign is well ahead of the competitors in the field, in money and in endorsements, however. Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and his potential future colleagues, U.S. House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries and Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse of California, have thrown their weight behind his campaign. He’s also been buoyed with endorsements from the district’s two major daily newspapers, The Palm Beach Post and the Sun Sentinel.

A wide range of interest groups have also anointed Moskowitz as the best candidate for the job. First responders, advocates for tightening gun laws, environmental groups and a slew of unions are all backing Moskowitz, along with more than 100 elected and community leaders.

Moskowitz first won election to the Parkland City Commission at the age of 25 and has since served in the state Legislature, the state’s administration, as director of Emergency Management, and now appointed to the Broward County Commission.