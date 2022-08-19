Twitter suspends HD 20 candidate after he advocates shooting federal agents

A Republican candidate for the House is spending the final days of the Primary campaign suspended from Twitter after advocating violence against the federal government.

Republican Luis Miguel, running against incumbent Rep. Bobby Payne in the redrawn House District 20, was suspended from Twitter after a tweet advocating that Floridians should be able to shoot federal agents on sight.

“Under my plan, all Floridians will be able to shoot FBI, IRS, ATF, and all other federal troops on sight,” Miguel tweeted. “Let freedom ring.”

The account is suspended, but at least one potential voter saved the screenshot of the offensive tweet.

Miguel is on Instagram, where the “plan” advocating shooting federal agents is still displayed, amid a host of other hateful graphics mourning the loss of confederate statues (“southern memories,” he called them), advocating “complete enforcement” of the Stop Woke Act, and other such sops to the so-called populist right.

“They won’t take our AR-15s,” he vows on one post.

He is also still on Facebook. The same messaging recurs there.

Miguel and Payne are in an open Primary in the new HD 20, a district where Republicans dominate registration but Democrats and no-party voters can vote in this election.

Miguel raised just over $4,000 as a candidate, meaning social media was key to his messaging. Payne raised nearly $140,000 in hard money and has not needed to spend against his challenger. He had more than $110,000 on hand as of Aug. 5.

Payne was first elected in 2016, and if re-elected this will be his final term in Tallahassee.