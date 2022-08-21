St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes dies

St. Petersburg community leader Watson Haynes has died of cancer. The city leader served as president and CEO of the Pinellas County Urban League and was a pastor at New Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

He was appointed to the Florida Commission on Human Rights by former Gov. Charlie Crist — who is running for the office again — and former Gov. Rick Scott.

“Today our community mourns the loss of a great man,” Crist, currently a Congressman, said in a statement. “Reverend Watson Haynes was a humble public servant, someone who woke up each and every day with a commitment to fight for freedom, justice, and equality for his neighbors in Pinellas County. But above all, he was my dear friend.”

“Rev. Haynes was a beacon of light for so many in Pinellas who drew hope from his words and actions,” Crist continued. “His presence will forever be remembered and missed. I keep him, his family and loved ones, and the Pinellas Urban League in my prayers as we honor and remember his legacy.”

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch also released a statement, saying “St. Petersburg has lost a giant with the passing of Watson Haynes. For decades, he has been a faith, business, political and civil rights leader. Watson was a counselor, adviser, peacemaker and bridge-builder.”

“He has improved the lives of many, and helped shape a path for shared progress in St. Petersburg. We are forever thankful for his lifelong example of principled leadership.”

Former St. Pete Mayor Rick Kreisman also paid tribute to Haynes, saying, “Losing Watson is a huge loss for the City of St. Petersburg. He was a giant of a man who had a huge impact on his community. Everything that Watson was about, was about the community — for him, nothing was ever about Watson. His work with the Urban League, and the African American community, was monumental. He’s one of these guys that it’s just hard to think of the city without him being a part of it.”

Haynes was also on the governing board of the Southwest Florida Water Management District during former Gov. Jeb Bush’s time in office. He received a key to the city in 2021.