Forbes names Tampa General a Top 10 employer in Florida

Tampa General Hospital continues to climb the ranks as one of the best workplaces in the Sunshine State.

Forbes Magazine released its annual rankings today for its America’s Best Employers by State list, and TGH secured the number six spot out of 100 companies across 25 industry sectors in Florida.

This marks the second consecutive year TGH has earned a spot in the winner’s circle of Forbes America’s Best Employers by State.

“At Tampa General, we have a deep belief that caring for our team members is our top priority,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris. “Providing our team with the resources and support they need allows them to be the most effective team members and people they can be, which then enables them to provide the best care possible for our patients. At the end of the day, if you take care of your team members, they will take care of the rest. Being in the top 10 is a validation of our focus on creating and sustaining this culture.”

TGH stands out not only for its commitment to good pay, competitive benefits, and a great work environment, but also for the professional and personal development opportunities that enable team members to strengthen skills and advance their careers.

“We are constantly exploring initiatives that help team members in both their professional and personal lives,” Couris said. “To that end, we have developed new programs as well as enhanced and maintained existing opportunities.”

TGH awarded more than $100,000 in nursing scholarships to team members in 2022 to advance career development, while remaining in a position at the hospital.

Team members also have access to The People Development Institute (PDI), which offers classes through a partnership with the University of South Florida (USF) Muma College of Business at no charge.

Rising stars at Tampa General Hospital are invited to take part in the free Leadership, Enrichment and Development (LEAD) TGH Program. The 12-month program is a platform where emerging leaders at TGH can share ideas, overcome challenges and foster personal and professional development.

TGH also places a high value on feedback and invites comments and questions through open communication channels. Through the “Ask John” portal, team members have an opportunity to voice their questions and receive honest answers directly from the CEO.

Other benefits TGH team members enjoy include:

— Schedule and remote work flexibility;

— Health, wellness and benefits at the TGH Fitness Center;

— Team Member Emergency Funds for eligible personal emergencies;

— Family support through grants;

— Mental health resources;

— Team member lounges;

— Service awards; and

— Monthly birthday breakfasts.

Forbes compiled the state rankings for Best Employers using anonymous surveys. Employees were asked to answer 52 questions on employment-related topics such as working conditions, diversity, salary, the potential for development, and company image.

Based on these direct evaluations, TGH scored above the 90th percentile.

To see what other companies made the cut, visit: Forbes.com.