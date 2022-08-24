Last Call for 8.24.22 — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics

Last Call — A prime-time read of what’s going down in Florida politics.

First Shot

Ed. Note — Florida’s Primaries are in the rearview mirror, and as the dust settles and campaigns begin, it seemed a suitable time to take a breather and give Sunburn a night off. Don’t worry; your morning read of what’s hot in Florida politics will return to inboxes Friday morning. Thanks for your support, and please stay safe.

___

President Joe Biden announced a plan that will cancel $10,000 in student loan debt for Americans making less than $125,000 a year, and up to double that for Pell Grant recipients.

“In keeping with my campaign promise, my Administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023,” Biden said in a tweet ahead of the detailed announcement.

The plan drops a few months ahead of when student loan payments are expected to resume after being paused during the pandemic.

The Biden administration’s plan affects Americans nationwide, and Florida is no exception. According to an April report from the Education Data Initiative, 2.6 million Floridians hold a combined $100.9 billion in debt. The average outstanding debt measures at $35,496, which is a skosh lower than the national average of $36,689.

About a third of Floridians with student loan debt owe less than $5,000, meaning their debt would be completely forgiven. Another one in five are carrying between $10,000 and $20,000 in student loan debt and would have their burden halved or potentially fully forgiven depending on the amount, their income level, and whether it included Pell Grants.

The same report found that Floridians who are under 25 have $14,536 in student loans on average, so more than two-thirds of their burden would be crossed out with the stroke of a pen.

Evening Reads

Quote of the Day

“Forgiving student loan debt isn’t free. It means the 85% of Americans with no undergraduate debt from college will be carrying the burden for those that do.”

— U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, on the student loan forgiveness plan.

