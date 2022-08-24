August 24, 2022
Kathleen Passidomo lays out Senate GOP message for Midterms
TALLAHASSEE, FLA. 3/07/22-Sen. Kathleen Passidomo, R-Naples, presides over the Senate, Monday at the Capitol in Tallahassee. COLIN HACKLEY PHOTO

Jacob Ogles

Will the messaging deliver a supermajority?

So long as Republicans hold the Florida Senate, Sen. Kathleen Passidomo will preside over the Chamber starting in November. With Primary season now closed, she laid out talking points to make sure that happens.

The Florida Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee late Tuesday issued a messaging memo from the Senate President-designate.

“In the coming days and weeks, we will lay out the clear choice between Republican-led freedom and Democrats’ demands for restricting access to opportunity,” Passidomo wrote.

“We will contrast our candidates’ proven records of fighting for our hard working families and businesses with the Democrats’ radical wishlist that seeks to turn our Free Florida into California.”

A contrast to the Golden State isn’t the only place where the Naples Republican expressed a desire to nationalize messaging to some extent. Republican candidates for Senate will run against President Joe Biden in addition to their Democratic opponents.

“Our opponents trust bureaucrats over taxpayers, prioritize indoctrination over education, abandon the rule of law to favor criminals over victims, and embrace the failed Biden policies responsible for high gas prices and skyrocketing inflation,” Passidomo wrote.

But Republicans will also run on achievements from recent years, including expanding voucher opportunities in schools.

“Senate Republicans have delivered the largest expansion of school choice in our state’s history,” Passidomo wrote. “We have delivered education gains for our K-12 students and are proud to have the number one state University system in the country. We’ve delivered teacher pay raises, put more money in the classroom and prioritized keeping our students safe.”

And it’s clear Florida’s response to the pandemic compared to states with extended lockdowns will be a clear part of messaging.

“Senate Republicans have delivered a free and open Florida where workers can earn a living, small businesses can serve their communities and the faithful can gather in worship,” Passidomo wrote. “We’ve honored our commitment to Florida’s hardworking taxpayers, prioritized our environment, ensured our law enforcement officers have the resources they need to keep our families safe and taken meaningful action to reform our foster care system.

“With these pro-family, pro-jobs and pro-opportunity policies, unemployment is at an historic low. As other states’ economies continue to struggle, Florida remains a beacon of hope and strength for the nation. Our low taxes, consistent debt reduction and AAA credit rating are the direct result of the unstoppable team of Governor Ron DeSantis and Senate Republicans working to protect our economy.”

Jacob Ogles

Jacob Ogles has covered politics in Florida since 2000 for regional outlets including SRQ Magazine in Sarasota, The News-Press in Fort Myers and The Daily Commercial in Leesburg. His work has appeared nationally in The Advocate, Wired and other publications. Events like SRQ’s Where The Votes Are workshops made Ogles one of Southwest Florida’s most respected political analysts, and outlets like WWSB ABC 7 and WSRQ Sarasota have featured his insights. He can be reached at [email protected]

