August 24, 2022
Voters weigh in on four Pinellas County School Board seats

Caprice Edmond art
Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race.

Four School Board seats were on Tuesday’s Primary ballot.

Unofficial results are as follows:

In District 2, Lisa Cane has the lead with 55.69% of the vote as Brad DeCorte and Bronson Oudshoff also competed for the seat. Cane is the presumed winner of this race based on unofficial results.

Cane remarked on her social media page, “I can’t thank Pinellas County Enough! I am humbled and overwhelmed! I promise to give it my all again in the next 4 years!”

Dr. Keesha Benson took the lead in District 3 at 39.8% of the vote, with Dawn Peters and Carl Zimmermann also campaigning for the seat. Peters captured 38.19% of the vote, creating a very close race for this seat.

Stephanie Meyer held the lead in the District 6 race at 47.47%, with Kimberly Works and Brian Martin also running.

Incumbent Caprice Edmond is the presumed winner in the District 7 race with 64.97% support, according to the unofficial voting results. This seat was challenged by Maria Di Fiore Solanki.

Edmond’s Facebook campaign page responded to the election results with this message: “It has been my honor to serve as your School Board Member and I’d appreciate the opportunity to continue advocating for children and education. Help us spread our message by making a contribution, volunteering and voting by August 23rd Caprice Edmond for Pinellas County School Board, District 7.”

With two or more candidates in all of the Pinellas County School Board races, those races with candidates that did not earn more than 50% of the vote will compete again in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Daphne Taylor Street

