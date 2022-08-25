August 25, 2022
Gov. DeSantis pans ‘political disaster’ of student loan bailout
Ron DeSantis moans about loan forgiveness.

A.G. GancarskiAugust 25, 20224min4

'I just don’t think it sits well with the vast majority of people in this country.'

Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to express opposition to President Joe Biden’s executive decision to wipe out federal student loan debt.

On Thursday, he brought the argument to a national audience, panning the White House move as a “political disaster,” and questioning President Joe Biden’s constitutional authority to absolve debtors of their responsibility.

“Oh, I thought it was terrible. One, it’s unconstitutional, which is obviously something important. I don’t think that that’s something Biden cares about, but he doesn’t have the authority to do this. Two, you’re going to be having farmers, people that have their own small businesses, waitresses, they’re going to be on the hook to pay the student loan of somebody who got a Ph.D. in gender studies? I mean, give me a break,” DeSantis told interviewer Hugh Hewitt Thursday.

“So yes, people should obviously pay back their loans, but then the fact that you’re putting this on the backs of working Americans who may have made different choices with regards to their education, or, like you said, and most people have done, have paid off their debts. And so I think a lot of people who have paid off education debts right now feel like chumps, because they did the right thing.”

DeSantis then contended that in addition to being inequitable, the move is bad for the economy.

“It’ll also exacerbate the inflation problems that we’re seeing right now. And it’s not just people like me saying that. You have (Barack) Obama economists saying that this is going to fuel more inflation. So I think it’s a policy disaster, but I also do think it’s a political disaster, because I just don’t think it sits well with the vast majority of people in this country,” DeSantis decried.

“It’s very unfair,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Orlando later Thursday morning, adding that the real problem is “bloat” at universities, and that they should be responsible for graduates “deep in debt” with valueless degrees.

“They’ll plow it in, expand the DEI office or something like that,” DeSantis said of universities deriving the benefit from capital flows in education spending.

DeSantis speculated that the President was looking to “placate” supporters with the announcement, an argument many other Republicans have made.

Biden announced plans to wipe out $10,000 of debt for federal loan borrowers, with $20,000 of forgiveness available for Pell Grant recipients Wednesday. Republicans have been teeing off on the idea since before it was rolled out, and clearly will weaponize messaging on it through at least November.

A.G. Gancarski

A.G. Gancarski has written for FloridaPolitics.com since 2014. He is based in Northeast Florida. He can be reached at [email protected] or on Twitter: @AGGancarski

4 comments

  • Bill

    August 25, 2022 at 10:22 am

    I agree that the debt forgiveness is stupid but I’m not sure painting farmers as aggrieved is helpful – the handouts they get are beyond ridiculous. The whole damned country runs on freebies from both parties and they wonder why folks resent paying taxes.

    Reply

    • Charlie Crist

      August 25, 2022 at 10:39 am

      ^ Far right propaganda…

      Reply

  • Tom

    August 25, 2022 at 10:40 am

    It’s ugly political pandering period.
    It will grossly backfire.
    Will add 5 more new GOP house seats.

    Reply

  • Richard Bruce

    August 25, 2022 at 10:48 am

    To be fair, every citizen should get a $20,000 debt bail out. And to be totally fair, every citizen should pay $20,000 in taxes to pay for everyone else’s loan forgiveness. The federal Gov’t should be charitable to donate all processing expenses and labor costs for free.

    Reply

