Positive Marco Rubio ad spotlights ways incumbent ‘gets stuff done’

As voters turn their attention toward the General Election, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio released a new ad touting his accomplishments.

The 30-second spot runs through a series of nut-and-bolts issues with broad appeal, from stepping in with a Jacksonville slumlord dispute to crafting legislation to help businesses survive the pandemic.

“Marco Rubio gets stuff done for Florida,” said Elizabeth Gregory, communications director for his campaign. “He’s a tireless fighter for this state and the only candidate in this race who has delivered result after result for the people of Florida. Val Demings can’t hold a candle to his impressive record, and this November Floridians are going to re-elect Marco Rubio to the United States Senate.”

The ad slices together a series of local and national broadcast news pieces showing achievements from the center.

It notably kicks off with a story that largely received interest only from Florida media, showing footage of the Senator at a Westside Jacksonville apartment complex. He held a press conference last year at Valencia Way Apartments to show improvements after working with the Housing and Urban Development Department to rehabilitate the once-dilapidated community.

“Marco Rubio is stepping in to help residents at a troubled apartment complex,” said a local anchor. It cuts to other local reporters describing federal inspections and declaring “Rubio took action.”

It then moves on to various journalists discussing the Paycheck Protection Program, a massive federal response to the pandemic that bailed out businesses facing a stoppage in cash flow so the companies would not need to lay off employees.

“Senator Rubio was really key in crafting the Paycheck Protection Program,” says Spectrum News journalist Samantha Jo-Roth in a clip featured in the ad.

The spot then moves to a series of other achievements, including assistance to veterans and soldiers. That includes a clip of CNN anchor Jake Tapper discussing the Senator “addressing the burn pits crisis.” Rubio was the lead Republican sponsor for the PACT Act passed this year, which expanded coverage for military members exposed to burn pits during service.

The full ad focuses on the Senator’s effectiveness in his first two terms. His campaign noted the Center for Effective Lawmaking has consistently listed Rubio as the most effective Republican Senator.

The release of this ad comes after Rubio booked more than $1.3 million in ad time for the first week of the General Election cycle.

It’s also a positive message running a day after Rubio’s campaign releases another TV spot, that one attacking Democratic Senate nominee Demings’ record in Congress.